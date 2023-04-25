Elections in Türkiye: what is the policy of the Russian opposition?

no matter how much WE President Joe Biden may wish, Türkiye is unlikely to change the broad lines of its policy towards Russia if opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu wins the presidency on May 14.

On the one hand, a large part of this policy is defined on the tram lines. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will activate the first phase of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is built and operated by Russia, on Thursday. The opposition has sworn so as not to close it.

Similarly, opposition foreign policy scholars interviewed by Middle East Eye welcomed the deal guaranteeing the passage of grain from Ukraine that Erdogan’s government brokered in its role as Black Sea mediator. A government led by Kilicdaroglu would also not join Western sanctions against Moscow.

Nonetheless, since 2016 Erdogan has deepened Turkey’s already rich ties with Moscow and raised eyebrows in the West with moves such as the purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile system and the severing of energy and trade deals.

So what kind of Russian politics would the government of Kilicdaroglus and the six-party coalition supporting it pursue?

Many in the West expect Turkey to turn increasingly anti-Russian and join the sanctions imposed on Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mixed signals

The signals coming out of Kilicdaroglus’ own mouth have been mixed. This suggests that Kilicdaroglu does not have an outright anti-Russian policy, but rather a nuanced approach.

While Western countries haven’t provided much technology to Turkey, Russia has, Kilicdaroglu said in October during a visit to Washington. For example, Russia provided technologies in areas such as aluminum, glass industry, petrochemical industry. But Turkey has also developed this technology, it has become more perfect. We will maintain our economic relations [with Russia].

What Kilicdaroglu is referring to are USSR investments in Turkey after the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire. The Soviets extended credit to Turkey in the 1930s and 1950s, helping to establish some of the first factories of the post-Ottoman era, then established the Iskenderun Ironworks, the Aluminum Plant of Seydisehir and petrochemical plants in the 1960s. Everything became essential for the Turkish economy and its industry.

We think we should support Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Kilicdaroglu said. It is not right for a nuclear-armed country to invade the territory of a non-nuclear-armed country to start a war.

Turkey, under Erdogan, did exactly what Kilicdaroglu suggested.

“I’m afraid to say that Turkey has been quite successful in its Russian policy since the invasion” – Leader of the Turkish opposition

Ankara condemned the Russian invasion at all international levels and voted with the NATO bloc at the UN against Moscow. It has delivered weapons to kyiv, ranging from simple armor to sophisticated armed drones and laser-guided missiles. He facilitated prisoner exchanges and brokered a historic grain deal that works to this day. He also hosted Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers in Antalya for ceasefire talks.

However, Turkey has ostensibly refused joint Western sanctions. He accepted Russian refugees, sold them citizenships, and largely allowed trade with Moscow. Russian planes and ships still freely visit the country, bringing tourists and money.

I’m afraid to say that Turkey has been quite successful in its policy towards Russia since the invasion, a senior Turkish opposition figure told MEE. The grain deal, for example, is a major achievement that may have stopped a food crisis.

The opposition leader said Ankara had also succeeded in preventing Russia from infiltrating the Turkish banking system and was largely successful in stopping Russian attempts to circumvent sanctions through Turkish companies.

After the election, we will work more on the grain deal to make sure the Russians are satisfied with their own wishes, the official said, referring to Moscow’s dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in Russian food exports and fertilizer via the Black Sea. We will continue to put our hands under stone, the official added, using a Turkish idiom that could be translated as “we will do our part”.

The official said Turkey, under a Kilicdaroglu government, would reinstitutionalise its relations with Russia but would continue to promote dialogue and engagement between Moscow and Kyiv through diplomacy. Turkey has been very neutral towards the USSR in the past, why can’t I do that now? the official said, adding that Ankara will continue to abide by the Montreux Convention which governs the passage of ships to the Black Sea and will deny transit of all warships there.

Long-standing ties

A second senior Turkish opposition figure said that Russian-Turkish relations are older than the national history of some Western powers, and that Ankara has concrete experience of relations with Moscow for centuries.

We are too dependent on Russia and of course we will not try to upset them, the second official said. We won’t do things like buy them another S-400 system or throw them another contract for a nuclear plant, but we will be balanced.

The two officials said Ankara would not join Western sanctions but would not allow them to be circumvented by Turkey either.

Kilicdaroglu, in an interview last month, said under his leadership, Turkey would only follow the sanctions against foreign countries voted by the UN Security Council.

Russia’s position in Turkish foreign policy is clear, Kilicdaroglu said in the same interview. Based on mutual respect, I don’t think there is a reason for this situation to change. On the contrary, I believe that existing positions will be further consolidated rather than facing new challenges.

Like senior Erdogan administration officials, opposition sources are expressing concern about an upcoming Ukrainian counter-offensive and have spoken of the need for a face-saving solution for both sides. In doing so, they deviate from the Natos script.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will accept nothing less than the return of all territories kyiv once held.

The two opposition officials added that they feared a Ukrainian counteroffensive would be counterproductive and lead to no real progress other than more bloodshed.

Russia is not easy to defeat and history teaches us that it can survive for a very long time, the first official said. “This war can expand to a regional and global conflict. It is quite dangerous, we will have to prioritize efforts to resolve it.

The manager said everyone needed a solution to save face. Russia needs a respectable defeat and Ukraine needs a sizeable victory, the official added. I’m sorry to say this, but [for Ukraine] it may not include Crimea. And we need administrative solutions for the eastern regions, like the Donbass.

Opposition officials say the West must find a solution where Russia is once again integrated into the European security architecture. We need a stable architecture and we cannot leave Russia out of the picture, the first official said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has established a personal relationship with Erdogan in recent years, pumping billions of dollars into the Turkish Central Bank through the Akkuyu nuclear power plant last year, which helped stabilize the Turkish lira months before the elections.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian private paramilitary group Wagner which is closely linked to Putin, said Turkish Eurasist daily Aydinlik this weekend that Erdogan is a courageous and strong-willed leader who has developed his own national agenda.

He seizes more territories, takes them under Turkish control and is undoubtedly doing the right thing when it comes to national greatness, he said. Therefore, his goal is to establish an Ottoman Empire, and ours is to expand Russia’s reach around the world, from Alaska to South Africa.

Asked about Putin’s possible help to Erdogan to win the elections, Kilicdaroglu said in last month’s interview that he also hears similar comments, but he does not want to believe that this reflects the truth.

The most important element of Turkey-Russia relations should be trust, he said. It is necessary not to interfere in the internal affairs of others, and especially not to take sides on issues such as elections or to be interpreted as such, he added.

Russia is also a country that frequently expresses its discomfort with interference in the internal affairs of countries and is aware of the seriousness of steps in this direction. Opposite behavior erodes and destroys mutual trust.

Turkey’s second opposition leader said everyone would readjust if Kilicdaroglu captured the presidency, including Russia’s leaders.

There are signs the Russians are now rethinking their stance and fearful of putting all their eggs in one basket, the official said with a smile.