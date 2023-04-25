Tucker Carlsons surprise exit stuns people in Donald Trump’s orbit





Monday’s announcement that Fox News was parting ways with primetime host Tucker Carlson stunned people in Donald J. Trump’s orbit. The former president himself was surprised by the news, according to a person with direct knowledge, and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who is a close friend of Mr. Carlsons, called the networks’ decision a breathtaking.

I think that changes things permanently, Donald Trump Jr. said on The Charlie Kirk Show, adding that Mr. Carlson was a true thought leader on conservatism and a one-of-a-kind talent in a generation.

The casual news watcher would be forgiven for thinking that Mr. Trump and his family no longer had a relationship with Mr. Carlson, given the Fox hosts’ recent revelations about the scathing private text messages, which have emerged as part of of the legal battle of Conservative Networks against Dominion Voting Systems.

In early 2021, as Mr. Trump desperately tried to cancel the 2020 election, Mr. Carlson texted a confidant that he passionately hated the president. He also described Mr. Trump as a demonic force.

When the texts were released in March, Mr. Trump was hurt and called Mr. Carlson to talk about it, according to a person familiar with the awareness. But the two men manage quickly. Since then, they have spoken regularly, exchanged text messages and appeared to have a closer relationship than at any time before, according to two people close to Mr Trump who know of their relationship and did not want to be identified to discuss their relationship. private exchanges.

In an interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly that was recorded shortly after Mr Carlson’s departure became public knowledge, Mr Trump offered his support for the former presenter. I’m shocked. I’m surprised, Mr. Trump said. I think Tuckers was great. He’s been, especially over the last year or so, he’s been great with me.

Mr. Carlson did not respond to a request for comment.

Last year, some of Mr Trump’s advisers had expressed concern that Mr Carlson appeared set to back the potential presidential bid of Mr Trump’s chief rival, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. Mr. Carlson had given Mr. DeSantis plenty of airtime and praised his politics. But over the past six weeks, as Mr. Trump and Mr. Carlson spoke more often, the Trump team felt increasingly confident that Mr. Carlson would not weigh in for Mr. DeSantis, who has been heavily promoted by Rupert Murdochs media properties including Fox News.

Team Trump relished their chances even more when they learned that Mr. Carlson was disgusted by Mr. DeSantiss’s decision in late March to call Russian President Vladimir V. Putin a war criminal.

Senator JD Vance, a Republican from Ohio who is a close ally of Mr. Trump and Mr. Carlson, described the Fox News hosts’ ouster as a shock.

Tucker is a giant and the most powerful voice against stupid wars and an economy that has put plutocrats above working people, Mr Vance said in a text message. It is a huge loss for a conservative movement that hopes to be worthy of its own constituents. Guess the hell lands on its feet and continues to have a powerful voice. If he doesn’t, it will be terrible for the country.

The best decision I ever made was to leave Fox. Good for you, @TuckerCarlson. You are free and uncensored! Kari Lake, a Republican who lost the gubernatorial race in Arizona last year, wrote in a tweet. Ms Lake quit her job as a presenter on a local Fox channel in 2021.

Representative Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, struck an optimistic tone in a Monday tweet: Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow!

Joe Kent, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for Congress from Washington State, tweeted: Waiting for the launch of the Tucker News Network, the people demand it!

A close ally of Mr Trump said he was glad Mr Carlson was unable to give rocket fuel to another candidate on Foxs air. Yet for some candidates in the Republican primary field, Mr. Carlson’s loss could mean that a minefield they would have to navigate has now disappeared from a top platform.

For example, Mr. DeSantiss’ statement to Mr. Carlson a few weeks ago describing the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a territorial dispute set off alarm bells and a wave of criticism among Republicans in Washington and some donors. It marked the start of what has been a period of concern over Mr. DeSantis’ expected candidacy from some who had seen him as the best option to stop Mr. Trump.

A Trump adviser, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the sense in Mr. Trump’s world was that any pro-Trump Fox News host had some sort of target on his back after the Dominion lawsuit.

Mr. Trump’s longest-serving adviser, Roger J. Stone Jr., who is also an old friend of Mr. Carlsons, said in an interview that Fox News had essentially canceled the nation’s most influential conservative commentator, even time. kill a cash cow for the network.

He predicted that Mr. Carlson would take his massive audience wherever they went next.

Alyce McFadden contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/24/business/media/trump-tucker-carlson-fox.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos