‘Take the Chinese threat very seriously’: Taiwan warns of conflict with China in 2027

By India Today World Desk: Amid strained relations with China, Taiwan’s foreign minister has expressed concern over the possibility of conflict with the Xi Jinping-led country in 2027.

According to US intelligence, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has ordered the country’s military to prepare to annex Taiwan by 2027 and Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu has taken on the Chinese military threat seriously.

“We take the Chinese military threat very seriously. I think 2027 is the year we have to be serious about,” Joseph Wu said in an interview with LBC, reported by The Guardian.

Xi has previously stressed that the Taiwan issue “cannot be passed down from generation to generation.”

Wu also stressed Taiwan’s importance to the UK, as well as the rest of the world, saying that “even though the UK sees China as a long-term economic opportunity”, an attack on Taiwan would affect the UK “in a very serious way”.

“Therefore, we have to look for a comprehensive way for the UK, Taiwan and other countries to come together,” he said.

He also noted that the world depends on Taiwan-produced semiconductors, which make up more than 90 percent of the world’s most advanced computer chips.

“If there is an interruption in the supply chain or the shipping lanes, I think it will have a serious impact on the rest of the world,” Wu said.

Taiwan’s foreign minister also compared China to Russia, saying the world has not taken Russia’s aggressive posturing seriously in the past, leading to the annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of a war against Ukraine.

“We did not prevent Russia from taking control of Crimea. And the Russians were encouraged to go ahead and start a war against Ukraine. We have not stopped China from imposing national security laws on Hong Kong. Now Taiwan is feeling all this pressure,” he said.

TAIWAN CHINA TENSIONS

In recent months, tensions between China and its neighbor Taiwan – a territory China considers its own – have escalated, particularly after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last August.

Recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China and that “those who play with fire in Taiwan will eventually get burned.”

Meanwhile, China continues to respond aggressively to all comments made by foreign countries on the Taiwan issue.

On Sunday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong filed a formal complaint with South Korea’s ambassador over what he called “erroneous” remarks by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol about from Taiwan.

In an interview, Yoon said he opposes changing Taiwan’s status quo by force, saying the issue does not only affect China and Taiwan.

“The Taiwan issue is not just a China-Taiwan issue but, like the North Korea issue, it’s a global issue,” he said.

Yoon’s remarks were “completely unacceptable”, Sun Weidong said, according to a statement released by China’s Foreign Ministry.

“The South Korean leader made no mention of the one-China principle, but equated the Taiwan issue with the Korean Peninsula issue,” he continued.

China is also facing criticism in Europe after a Chinese envoy raised questions about the sovereignty of the Baltic countries.

In an interview with French channel TF1, Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye said the former Soviet republics had no “effective status” under international law.

The remarks angered countries like Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which summoned their Chinese ambassadors.