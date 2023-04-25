Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate India’s first water-powered metro in Kochi today | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country’s first Water Metro on Tuesday during his two-day visit to Kerala. This one-of-a-kind project connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with Kochi city. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday called Kochi Metro the state’s “dream project” that would accelerate the growth and development of Kochi. The world class #KochiWaterMetro set sail! It is Kerala’s dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats and 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW. Exciting times are ahead for our transport and tourism sectors! pic.twitter.com/IrSD8hqh9l

Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 22, 2023 Water Metro is a unique urban transit system offering the same experience and ease of travel as the conventional metro system. It is very useful in cities like Kochi. According to officials, the Modi government has made a conscious choice to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to infrastructure and connectivity. Kochi Water Metro The flagship project was set up at a cost of Rs 1,136.83. Kpchi Water Metro will operate with 78 electric boats and 38 terminals which will cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by the government of Kerala and KfW, a German funding agency. In a first phase of the project, the service would soon start from the High Court-Vypin terminals to the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. The cost-effective and safe journey in air-conditioned boats would help people reach their respective destinations without being stuck in traffic jams. Passengers can travel on both the Kochi Metro and Sea Metro using the “Kochi 1” card. They can also book the tickets digitally. Modi holds massive Kerala roadshow Putting the BJP into poll mode in Kerala ahead of the 2024 general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a major campaign to raise awareness in the state by holding a road show, addressing a conclave of youths and meeting with church leaders. He also targeted the two major parties in the state – the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress on different issues. Upon arriving here for a two-day visit, Modi received a rousing welcome with thousands of people including workers and BJP supporters queuing on both sides of the road nearly two kilometers from his road show from INS Garuda naval air station to youth program venue. Modi landed at the Naval Air Station after 5 p.m. and started his road show from there around 5:40 p.m. Dressed in traditional Kerala attire – a kasavu mundu, shawl and kurta – Modi started the road show on foot and waved to people on both sides of the road and on top of buildings along the road, which was under a tight safety net with hundreds of police deployed for security. People of all ages, from various parts of the state, lined both sides of the road, reaching the spot hours in advance to greet Modi. They covered it with flowers all the way. Unparalleled affection in Kochi. Look at… pic.twitter.com/FEFcMWHTwd

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2023 Initially, Modi walked surrounded by GSP personnel with security vehicles in tow. Later, he got into an SUV and stood on its running board to greet people. Cheerful BJP workers and supporters carrying party flags, wearing party hats or caps and holding placards with photographs of Modi also lined up on both sides of the road and cheered him on with chants of “Modi- Modi” and drum beats. Later, addressing a youth conclave –Yuvam 2023–, Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress, alleging Kerala was hurt due to the conflict between the two, and expressed his confidence that the BJP would be accepted by the people of the state in the coming days. Modi said the way the northeastern states and Goa – which have large Christian populations – accepted the BJP, its work and its government, Kerala would also accept the Saffron Party in the coming days.

