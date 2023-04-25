The political world reacts But no word from Trump yet





Topline

Republicans expressed surprise and sang the praises of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson after his unexpected ouster from the network on Monday, while Democrats celebrated his sudden departure, but former President Donald Trump did not commented further after the decision sent shockwaves through the cable news world.

Former President Donald Trump, right, speaks with Donald Trump Jr., center, and Tucker Carlson at… [+] 16th tee during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV golf tournament in Bedminster, NJ on July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) called Carlsons out of a huge loss for Fox News in a tweet, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted I AM WITH TUCKER CARLSON! Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) Said Carlson was the boldest [Fox] had, and Senator JD Vance called Carlson the bravest person in American media.

Some Democrats, meanwhile, reiterated their criticism of Fox and Carlson after the announcement: Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) suggested Carlson’s departure was a consequence of blatantly lying to millions of people. ‘Americans and actively eroding democracy for years (though its unclear why he left the network), while Rep. Barbara Lee (D-California) tweeted good riddance.

Trump, who returned to the Carlsons show in recent weeks despite reports that Carlson privately said he hated Trump, had yet to comment on Monday afternoon, but his son Donald Jr. tweeted OMG in reaction to the news.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.), a frequent Carlson target, also expressed shock at the decision, tweeting Wow to her 13.4 million followers.

Tangent

Other news outlets attempted to capitalize on Carlson’s ouster. Christopher Ruddy, the chief executive of the conservative Newsmax network, predicted that Fox would lose viewers without Carlson, and said in a statement that his removal was an important step and part of what Ruddy described as an effort to become a media established. Russian public broadcaster RT also reached out to Carlson on Twitter, appearing to offer him a gig: Hey @TuckerCarlson, you can always ask more questions with @RT_com.

Key context

Fox News announced that Tucker Calson was leaving the network after 14 years as a host and commentator, effective immediately, with no explanation Monday. He gave no indication on the Friday show that this would be his final network appearance and signed off his 8 p.m. show by telling his viewers: be back on Monday. On Monday morning, Fox was still airing promos from Tucker Carlson Tonight, including a teaser of an upcoming interview he conducted with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Carlson’s departure comes as he is at the center of several lawsuits against the network. Fox settled a $787.5 million defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems last week after accusing the network, including Carlson, of promoting false conspiracies regarding its equipment in an effort to advance allegations of fraud by Trump in the 2020 presidential election. The lawsuit uncovered Carlsons’ private communications where he lambasted claims Trump and his allies were pushing and expressed contempt for the former president. A former Fox producer, Abby Grossberg, also sued Carlson and Fox last month, claiming they pressured her into giving misleading testimony in the Dominion trial and accusing Carlsons of having an openly misogynistic environment.

Surprising fact

Minutes after the Carlson news broke on Monday, rival network CNN reported that it had fired longtime anchor Don Lemon, who was facing sexism charges for his treatment of female colleagues and a series of questionable statements on the air. Trump ridiculed Lemon minutes after he was fired, calling him the dumbest man on television.

