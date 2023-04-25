GT vs MI: Pitch Report to Records – Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Narendra Modi Stadium





Image source: GETTY Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Gujarat Giants lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the 35th game of the Indian Premier League on April 25, Tuesday. Both teams will want in the high tension game. Before all the action begins, here’s everything you need to know about the venue – NarendraModi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Pitch report – GT vs MI The average total of the 1st round of the T20I match on this site is 160. It decreases to 137 points in the 2nd round. NarendraModi Stadium offers a slow wicket early in the game. As the game progresses, it becomes bowler friendly over time. Will the throw count? Out of 10 T20I matches played on this site, 6 matches were won by the teams beating first. In contrast, the hunting team won 4 times. The ground is favorable for the team that plays second, and if common sense prevails, the captain who wins the toss may want to strike first. Narendra Modi Stadium – The Numbers Game T20I Basic Stats Total number of matches: 10

Games won first at bat: 6

Matches won in bowling first: 4 Average T20I stats Average scores in 1st round: 160

Average scores in round 2: 137 Score statistics for T20I matches Highest recorded total: 234/4 (20 overs) by IND vs NZ

Lowest total recorded: 66/10 (12.1 overs) by NZ vs IND

Highest score chased: 166/3 (17.5 overs) by IND vs ENG

Lowest score defended: 107/7 (20 Overs) ByWIWvsINDW Full Squads – Gujarat Titans:Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal Bombay Indians:Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani , Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal Latest Cricket News

