Jokowi still in Labuan Bajo, check ASEAN summit venue today





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is still in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). Jokowi is due to visit several venues for the 42nd ASEAN summit today. “Will review several venues that should be used in the implementation of the ASEAN summit in May,” Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, told reporters on Tuesday (25 /4/2023). Bey revealed, Jokowi will be accompanied by Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno LP Marsudi during an inspection of the ASEAN summit venue today. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Today the president is accompanied by the foreign minister,” he said. For information, Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Jokowi have been in Labuan Bajo since last Saturday (22/4). Jokowi left for Labuan Bajo after Eid in Surakarta or Solo, Central Java. Not only that, Jokowi also invited his two grandchildren, Jan Ethes Srinarendra and La Lembah Manah. Additionally, Jokowi’s two sons, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his wife, Selvi Ananda, and Kaesang Pangarep and his wife, Erina Gudono, were also implicated. On Sunday (23/4), with his family, Jokowi visited several tourist attractions that he had never visited, including Batu Cermin Cave. Jokowi and his family walked around Batu Cermin Cave to see the cleared area. Jokowi and his family had to take several steps to reach the cave. Jokowi and her two grandchildren can be seen stopping to sit on the steps enjoying the view and chatting for a while. After seeing the Stone Mirror Cave, Jokowi and the walking family visited Batu Payung at the request of their grandson, Jan Ethes. On the sidelines of the inspection, it was seen that Jokowi had taken a photo with the people visiting Batu Cermin cave. After visiting the sights, Jokowi also visited a number of UMKM stalls and bought a number of souvenirs that were the work of NTT residents, such as clothes, bucket hats, and hats. beach. (Monday Thursday)

