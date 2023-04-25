Sue Gray ‘could be banned from working with Labor until next election’

Politics
Partygate investigator Sue Gray could be banned from working with Labor until the next general election, sources say.
There was an outcry when it was revealed in March that Sue Gray, who led an inquiry into Boris Johnson’s behavior in Downing Street during the pandemic, would move into a party political role.
Sir Keir Starmer offering career Mandarin Gray the role of chief of staff has sparked controversy over claims she liaised with the opposition.
Officials have speculated whether the official leaked government information to Labor, which his friends flatly deny.
Senior Whitehall officials now believe a cooling-off period of up to two years could be imposed on Gray, due to the sensitive role she played in the partygate investigation, The sunreports.
This ban would put its approved start date after the general election, which is expected as early as May or June 2024 until the latest possible date in January 2025.
Whatever date is decided for the general election, a two-year ban would put Gray out of action until March 2025.
Rishi Sunak is believed to be ready to block or delay Ms Gray’s nomination.
The Prime Minister can theoretically prevent a senior civil servant from taking a job outside Whitehall if the Advisory Board for Professional Appointments (ACOBA) warns him that he is “unsuitable”.
However, the power was never used and the Mandarins were only ever told to wait up to two years before starting a controversial new role.
Labor said Ms Gray would abide by the verdict of Whitehall nominating body ACOBA anyway, meaning Mr Sunak may not need to take action to enforce it.
Controversy surrounding Gray’s offer for the job intensified when a government source claimed his negotiations with unions had been going on for more than a year.
On March 24, a Government source said: ‘One of Sue Gray’s officials told Cabinet Office officials they believe covert contacts with Labor began long before November last. [and] can last more than 12 months. Everything seems to have been done ”off the books”. It’s longer than previously thought.
Mr Johnson also wrote up a rebuttal to some statements made during his cross-examination, including the claim he saw more than one party leave that broke the rules.
If Mr Johnson is suspended for ten days, a recall petition could be triggered, leaving voters in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip to decide whether to force a contest.
Sir Keir’s spokeswoman categorically denied that Ms Gray had been in talks with Labor for around a year, saying: ‘As well documented and Keir has said, the post of Chief of Staff has only arisen only in the fall of 2022.”
