Donald Trump woos adviser Kellyanne Conway for his campaign





Don’t call it a comeback!

Sources tell us that Donald Trump has quietly spoken to former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway about joining the team for his 2024 campaign.

But it’s unclear if Conway is ready to sign up.

Insiders say Trump has been courting Conway, now a Fox News contributor, for 18 months. A source told Us, He credits him for helping him win last time out in 2016.

Another insider confirmed that Trump has been in touch with Conway, saying: He always so appreciated and understood the value she brought to 2016. Without her, this wouldn’t have happened.

Conway is currently a contributor on Fox News. Getty Images

The insider added that Trump may want to steer Conway, who also chaired a pro-Ted Cruz political action committee, away from other candidates, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s alleged opponent in the race. GOP nomination.

She was a formidable adversary [with Cruz]And [Trump] might want to lock her up and make sure she doesn’t go to DeSantis, the insider said.

But a source familiar with Trump’s thinking tells us that Kellyanne has a great relationship with President Trump and his team … but she’d be crazy to commit to just one opportunity right now. She’s busier than ever with a long list of political, corporate and media clients, not to mention 2024 player deals and a big deal with Fox News” – which we believe will continue through the year. next and could expand in the coming months, the source said.

Sources said Trump had been talking to Conway for 18 months. AFP via Getty Images

Representatives for Conway and Trump had no comment when we reached out.

The insider added: Now that she’s divorced from Trump-hating George Conway, Trump feels she has less baggage. She never crossed an impassable line in her book [last years Heres the Deal] and television appearances.

Trump thinks Conway didn’t cross the line in his 2022 book, sources said. Getty Images

Page Six exclusively reported last month that Trump aide Kellyanne and longtime Trump tormentor George were divorcing after 22 years of marriage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/04/24/donald-trump-wooing-advisor-kellyanne-conway-for-campaign/

