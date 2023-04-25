PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala to get its first Vande Bharat Express, water metro today; All you need to know





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disembark Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kasaragod on April 25 (Tuesday) from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station at around 10:30 a.m. The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod. Prime Minister Modi who is visiting Kerala will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects for the nation worth over Rs 3,200 crore. As part of his visit, he will also dedicate Kochi Water Metro to the nation, the country’s first water metro service on Tuesday. This one-of-a-kind project connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with Kochi city. The Kochi Water Metro was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently called the Kochi Metro the state’s “dream project”. In a tweet, he said exciting times are ahead for the southern state’s transportation and tourism sectors. Apart from the Kochi metro, the railway electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section will also be consecrated by the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will also lay the groundwork for various railway projects, including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Varkala Sivagiri stations; comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and increased section speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section. Apart from this, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. Digital Science Park is envisioned as a key research hub to develop digital products and services by industry and business units in collaboration with academia, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). As a third-generation science park, the digital science park will house joint facilities to support product development in the field of Industry 4.0 technologies such as AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, materials intelligent, among others. The initial investment for phase 1 of the project is around Rs 200 crore while the total project expenditure has been estimated at around Rs 1,515 crore. Also read:Sudanese factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners evacuated

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/in-focus/story/pm-modi-in-thiruvananthapuram-kerala-to-get-its-first-vande-bharat-express-water-metro-today-all-you-need-to-know-378685-2023-04-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos