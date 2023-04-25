Donald Trump to face civil lawsuits against writers over alleged rape





Donald Trump will face allegations he raped a reporter at a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and publicly disparaged her, amid a civil trial the former president has repeatedly tried to delay starts Tuesday.

E Jean Carroll sued Trump last year, after a new law in New York allowed plaintiffs to sue for alleged sex crimes even after the statute of limitations expired. Carroll alleged he pinned her against the wall in a dressing room, forcibly stripped her of her clothes and assaulted her, before she fled to Fifth Avenue and called a friend.

The former president denied knowing Carroll and repeatedly claimed the allegations were not credible, in part because the former columnist was not my type.

The claims will now be submitted to a jury in New York, which will be selected on Tuesday from a group of around 150 people. Their names will be kept confidential to protect them from harassment.

Unlike a criminal trial, the plaintiff need only prove that there is a preponderance of evidence to suggest the assault in question took place, rather than the higher standard of beyond a reasonable doubt. Trump cannot be imprisoned if found responsible and will likely appeal if so.

The trial in the Southern District of New York comes just weeks after Trump appeared at a nearby Manhattan courthouse to face criminal charges brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg over how the payments were allegedly used. to buy porn star Stormy Daniels silence as she approaches. in the 2016 election were recorded in the documents filed by the companies. Trump pleaded not guilty.

Other legal troubles for former presidents include a civil lawsuit from the New York Attorney General, who accuses Trump of inflating the value of his assets to obtain favorable loans, and another investigation by Georgia prosecutors into whether he tried to cancel the 2020 elections.

Carroll, now 79, is expected to testify at trial, as are two friends she allegedly confided in shortly after the attack. His lawyers, led by Robbie Kaplan who in 2013 won a key Supreme Court victory to protect same-sex marriage, will seek to show a pattern of Trump’s behavior, and that Carroll’s decades-old claims are consistent with other other stories.

Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds, who made their own allegations against Trump in 2016, are also expected to take the witness stand.

In March, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that the plaintiffs’ team could introduce the so-called Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump boasts of grabbing women by their genitals, as evidence, after attorneys for the former president tried to claim that it would be harmful. Trump had described the judge, who was nominated by former Democratic President Bill Clinton, as not being a fan of mine.

Barbara McQuade, a former federal prosecutor who is now a professor at the University of Michigan, said she fears the case could turn out to be a win-win situation for Trump.

If Carroll prevails on his rape and defamation claims, Trump will likely turn his lawsuit into a politically motivated attack. If Trump wins at trial, he will use this case as evidence that the allegations against him are hoaxes and witch hunts, she said.

It is unclear whether Trump will appear in court or testify in his own defense. Last week, lawyers for former presidents asked the judge to explain to the jury that the reason Trump didn’t show up was because of the logistical challenges involved. Kaplan denied the request, noting that Trump was scheduled to appear at an event in New Hampshire for his final presidential campaign this week.

Video clips of a sworn deposition that took place at Trumps Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in October 2022 in which he called the lawsuit a big, fat hoax will be played in court. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9a62a0e0-4b10-48db-9307-266ec05cf484 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos