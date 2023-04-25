India needs more top talent





Comment this story Comment In a global historic shift, India overtakes China to become the most populous country in the world. But the often-heard question in recent days of whether India can realize its so-called demographic dividend and economically outperform aging China doesn’t go far enough. More attention is due to a fundamental and strangely neglected question: whether the Indian government has the technocratic capacity to transform the country into a major economic, scientific and technological power like China. For more than half a century since Mao Zedong’s calamitous anti-intellectual cultural revolution, well-educated leaders have charted China’s own path to modernization. Mao arrogantly devised quack solutions to the challenge of China’s rapid industrialization, such as steelmaking in family backyards. But Maos’ colleagues began to control his ideological excesses even during his lifetime. Since Deng Xiaoping’s momentous tenure, China seems consistently able to tap into its available intellectual potential, no matter who is in power in Beijing. Cheng Li, director of the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution, argues in a forthcoming book that Chinese President Xi Jinping, widely seen as more autocratic than his predecessors, has empowered a new generation of experts in information technology, aerospace and shipbuilding. , 5G, robotics and artificial intelligence. Many of these technocrats have accumulated decades of experience competing globally in China’s state-owned enterprises. India-watchers will struggle to find a comparable consolidation of talent and experience at the highest levels of political and economic leadership in the country. India’s civil service, unlike China’s, is a legacy of Britain’s centuries-old colonial rule. Originally intended to enforce law and order and collect revenue, it now implements social welfare programs and development plans. While increasingly socially diverse, this bureaucracy is not as well equipped as China to meet today’s complex economic and environmental challenges. It’s not because India lacks talent. A handful of educational institutions in India have produced what is arguably the most impressive global intelligentsia of any non-Western country. Indians today occupy leadership positions in Western academic, financial and corporate institutions. Indeed, the Chinese diaspora in the West, although established longer, cannot begin to match the strength, impact and visibility of the Indian diaspora. Yet it would be misleading to paint a picture of India’s intellectual capacity and potential by looking at Sundar Pichai of Google Alphabet Inc. and Satya Nadella of Microsoft Corp. Indeed, they point out that most Indian talent today exists outside India, or is eager to leave. Occasional returns are rarely successful. Take, for example, Raghuram Rajan, former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund. Invited in 2013 by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to head the Reserve Bank of India, Rajan returned to the United States in 2016. His criticisms of crony capitalism and ideological extremism in India clearly did not. love of Singh’s successor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since Rajan’s departure, Modis appointees have compromised the prestige and independence of India’s central bank. Other major institutions, from financial regulators to universities and security and intelligence agencies, are not faring much better, run by people valued more for their loyalty to Modi than their competence. Facts and data in India are increasingly faked; political expediency even appears to have blocked a routine national census that would shed light on India’s burgeoning population. It is debatable whether a system of government that relies on personalized power of the kind that Modi wields can help accelerate India’s modernization beyond a certain point, no matter how many infrastructure that it inaugurates. Nor can this essential task be left to the invisible hand of the market. China has powerfully demonstrated that nations that start the task of economic modernization late need long-term policy and coordinated action by a dedicated national elite of bureaucrats and technocrats as well as political leaders. Modis own educational credentials are not the problem. Nor is his Hindu nationalism an obstacle in itself. Pragmatic nationalists can learn on the job. But Modi has shown himself to be disturbingly prone to Mao-style arbitrary decision-making, exemplified most clearly by his economically devastating policy of demonetization. Worse still, Modi appears to have prioritized his own cultural revolution against India’s highly educated former ruling class. In permanent combat mode, he still presents himself, after nine years in power, as a humble citizen victimized by entrenched secular elites. Meanwhile, his supporters are attacking what they see as bastions of social and educational privilege. Rather than catching up with China, India appears to be replicating China’s past, when ideological fervor and mass indoctrination disastrously took priority over social stability, political cohesion and economic growth. The world’s new largest country may need new leaders before it can realize its immense intellectual and demographic dividend. More from Bloomberg Opinion: How Huge Is India’s Population Really? Don’t Ask: Mihir Sharma China will benefit from the search for its lost children: Adam Minter The only Indian conglomerate in no rush to win: Andy Mukherjee This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Pankaj Mishra is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the author, most recently, of Run and Hide. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

