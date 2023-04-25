Latest from Trump today: Donald Trump shocked by Tucker Carlsons exit as E Jean Carroll rape trial continues





Trump claims New York courthouse staff were crying during his arrest

Donald Trump said he was shocked by the sudden ousting of Tucker Carlson from Fox News.

Trump, who interviewed Carlson earlier this month, told Newsmax he was a very good person, a very good man and very talented.

I don’t know if it was on purpose or if someone got fired, but I think Tucker was great. Especially in the last year, he’s been great for me, he said.

It precedes the start of Mr Trump’s civil lawsuit for libel and rape brought by E Jean Carroll.

Jury selection in the lawsuit brought by the columnist and author is expected to begin later today (Tuesday).

Ms Carroll claimed Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, the former president celebrated Don Lemons’ exit from CNN, calling it good news.

HighlightsView latest update 1682402400Everything you need to know about the E Jean Carroll case

Decades after she was allegedly raped by former President Donald Trump, columnist E Jean Carroll is spending her day in court.

Shweta Sharma25 April 2023 07:00

1682398800Trump claims new number one book on Amazon

On Truth Social, former President Donald Trump bragged about his new book, Letters to Trump, going number one.

Amazing! Letters to Trump are #1 on Amazon! A great book, get your copy today! Mr. Trump wrote.

Ariana Baio25 April 2023 06:00

1682395200Trump says the US is in the most dangerous place it’s ever been

Former President Donald Trump has said the United States is in the most dangerous place it has ever been because of leadership.

We are in this, in my opinion, because of the power of weapons, mainly nuclear but also other things, we are in the most dangerous position we have ever been in as a nation, he said at Fox News.

He continued: We have a leader who doesn’t know what’s going on. This country may not exist, we may not exist anymore. …it’s a very scary time for the country because of the leadership.

Ariana Baio25 April 2023 05:00

Trump’s spokesperson reacted on Twitter by hinting at a conspiracy behind his ouster.

Fox News is controlled opposition, she wrote.

Shweta Sharma25 April 2023 04:23

1682391626Trump touts efforts to restrict abortion rights

These judges won a historic victory for protecting the lives of innocent people. Nobody thought it would happen, Mr. Trump said, appearing via video at an Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition rally.

They thought it would be another 50 years. Because the Republicans had been trying to do it for exactly that long, 50 years.

Mr Trump was applauded as he noted he was the first president to attend the annual March for Life anti-abortion rally.

Report by Thomas Beaumont and Michelle L. Price:

Ariana Baio25 April 2023 04:00

1682388026Trump will publish letters from King Charles without permission

Donald Trump publishes a book of his private correspondence on Tuesday which will include his letters with King Charles.

Letters To Trump features Mr. Trump’s conversation with several notable figures, including former presidents and world leaders.

But according to The Daily Telegraph, Buckingham Palace did not give Mr Trump consent to publish his private letters with the King.

Ariana Baio25 April 2023 03:00

1682384426Fulton County DA to reveal Trump charges this summer

Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor, revealed she will announce this summer whether former President Donald Trump and his allies will be charged with crimes related to election interference.

In a letter to local law enforcement, obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Ms. Willis said she could announce possible criminal charges between July 11 and September 1.

She asked law enforcement to prepare for increased security and preparedness as the announcement could provoke a significant public reaction.

Mr. Trump and his allies like Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are under investigation by Ms. Willis for election interference in Georgia in 2020.

Ariana Baio25 April 2023 02:00

1682380826ICYMI: Tucker Carlson and Fox News split

ICYMI: Tucker Carlson has parted ways with Fox News, the network that hosted his hugely popular and controversial show Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The announcement comes as a surprise to many, as Fox News recently settled a multi-million dollar libel lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

Carlson, a known Trump supporter and attorney, had been gripped by controversy after several of his communications in the aftermath of the 2020 election came to light when discovered in the lawsuit.

In his communications, Carlson questioned statements and facts made on Fox News about former presidents’ call for voter fraud.

Ariana Baio25 April 2023 01:00

1682377226Here’s who’s running for president in 2024

It seems like every week someone else throws their hat into the circle of presidential candidates in 2024.

On Monday, Corey Stapleton, former Montana secretary of state, announced he was making a bid for the GOP nomination for president.

Mr. Stapleton is the fifth Republican candidate to announce his intention to run for president. Others include former President Donald Trump, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Here’s what else you need to know about this year’s presidential candidates.

More from The Independent:

Ariana Baio25 April 2023 00:00

1682376868A charging decision in the Georgia Trump investigation is imminent

Ms. Williss’ advance announcement came Monday afternoon, along with a request for law enforcement in the state and beyond to take additional steps to prepare for the risk of violence. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the news, in the form of a notification from Ms. Williss’ office to the county sheriff.

The decision will fall between July 11 and September 1, according to the DA. And while she gave no official indication of her office’s direction, Ms Willis called for local law enforcement practices to step up security and preparedness as the announcement could provoke a public backlash. important.

Please accept this correspondence as notice to allow you sufficient time to prepare the sheriff’s office and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to ensure our law enforcement community is prepared to protect the public, please. -she writes.

John Bowden has all the details in his full story.

Josh Marcus24 April 2023 23:54

