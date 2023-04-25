British Sikhs say Prime Minister Rishi Sunak demonizes them as ‘extremists’ and ‘terrorists’

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London, Britain, October 22, 2022. Reuters

LONDON: More than 360 Gurdwaras and Sikh organizations have written an open letter to Rishi Sunak accusing him of discriminating and demonizing Sikhs since taking over from Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Representatives of Gurdwara and Sikh organizations across the UK have told Prime Minister Sunak that there is a growing and unacceptable demonization of British Sikhs as extremists and terrorists. These labels are regularly used because Indian authorities fear that most Sikhs support the right to self-determination and the restoration of a Sikh homeland called Khalistansays the letter.

Sikh organizations told Prime Minister Sunak that on February 9, 2022, they wrote an open letter to his predecessor Boris Johnson following offensive comments made by then Home Secretary Priti Patel in a speech in the United States, where she had falsely labeled British Sikhs as extremists. On July 7 last year, Johnson responded to the open letter apologizing and expressing regret to the British Sikh community on behalf of the British government.

The open letter tells Sunak that he broke promises made to Sikhs by his predecessor.

The letter says: As Prime Minister, he has personally pledged to ensure that important days on the Sikh calendar are properly recognized by the UK government in the future and specifically confirmed to the UK Sikh community that Jagtar Singh Johal has been in arbitrary detention in India since November 2017. Despite his apologies and pledges to the British Sikh community, we now need to understand your actions towards the British Sikh community since you became Prime Minister in October 2022.

You have denied specific assurances given by Boris Johnson to the British Sikh community to correctly recognize important days of the Sikh calendar, i.e. you have not issued any video messages to the British Sikh community on Guru Nanak Dev Jis Gurpurb in November 2022 or Vaisakhi in April 2023 At the same time, you have made an ill-founded and unexplained flip-flop on the arbitrary detention of Jagtar Singh Johal in an Indian prison for almost five and a half years since November 2017. These developments are deeply disturbing as it has publicly emerged that there may have been British collusion in the kidnapping, torture and continued arbitrary detention in India.

Sikh groups said in the letter: Your actions as Britain’s first Hindu Prime Minister are extremely worrying, against the backdrop of a pattern of suspicion towards the British Sikh community on the part of the UK government, obviously under government pressure Indian. This has included very aggressive policing of entirely peaceful protests, outside the Indian High Commission ahead of Narendra Modi’s UK visit in November 2015 and, more recently, the attempted extradition to India of three Sikhs. born in Britain as a result of Indian pressure.

We are all too aware that praise is easily bestowed when Sikhs serve others, such as during the pandemic or the cost of living crisis when Gurdwaras provide Langar (free food) to the vulnerable. Yet when we speak out against the injustices facing Sikhs in India, we are vilified, all at the apparent cost of hypothetical trade deals with India. The British government under your leadership is allowing a narrative that is not only factually wrong in wrongly labeling British Sikhs as extremists, but it abdicates any responsibility it should bear as a result of past actions of the British Empire against the Sikhs.

The letter says the UK government has a responsibility to recognize and uphold the legitimacy of self-determination as a human right and, given the treatment of Sikhs since 1947, the movement to secure the restoration of a Sikh kingdom.

The letter says: “Governments of countries where Sikhs live and in our case the UK must understand and accept ‘Raj Karega Khalsa’ is a phrase which forms part of the hymn recited by the whole congregation after Ardaas at the end of every service to all Gurdwaras across the world. This phrase can be attributed to the 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji. It refers to the Khalsa becoming ruler, or Pure Will Rule. The word Khalistan has been demonized by Indian authorities but literally translates to Land of the Khalsa.

Following the desecration of the holiest shrine of the Sikhs Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar in 1984, by the Indian authorities and the genocide of the Sikhs in June and November 1984, British Sikh organizations and the Gurdwaras denounced the violations of human rights against them in India. and peacefully exercising their legal right to support a Sikh homeland for some 40 years now. The genocide of Sikhs in 1984 after the Indian army desecrated Harmandir Sahib, killing thousands of Sikhs remains very traumatic for Sikhs in Britain.

Sikhs have told the British government they are under repression in India, facing a media blackout and torture in detention, but Prime Minister Sunaks’ government is silent.

Sikhs have condemned the Sunak government for failing to understand why a group of protesters removed the Indian flag outside the Indian High Commission following the barbaric acts of the Indian authorities. It says: On March 18, 2023, a small group of British Sikhs who spontaneously protested outside the Indian High Commission the following day were branded ‘terrorists’ for a single act of lowering the Indian flag. Senior British politicians condemned these protesters without referring to why they were demonstrating following a massive overreaction by the Indian government.

However, the same British politicians remained silent on the provocation and attacks on Sikhs who peacefully protested by the thousands outside the Indian High Commission days later on March 22, 2023. Metropolitan Police officers described the provocation , incitement and attacks on peaceful Sikh protesters. by those inside the Indian High Commission as unacceptable and communicated it to senior British politicians.

Self-determination is a fundamental human right and not a crime. As you know, there are MPs from the SNP, Plaid Cymru and Sinn Fein. Self-determination is enshrined in international law and the UN Bill of Human Rights. Which makes it even more unacceptable for any British MP (i.e. Bob Blackman), to abuse parliamentary privilege to propagate #AntiSikhHate by calling on all Sikhs exercising their right to terrorist self-determination to appease the Indian government.

The letter asks: We urge you as Prime Minister to explain why you denied the assurances given by Boris Johnson to the British Sikh community in July 2022, including the unexplained reversal on the arbitrary detention of Jagtar Singh Johal in an Indian prison since November 2017. The UK government, political parties and all parliamentarians should: condemn outrageous and dangerous comments about British Sikhs branded as extremists or terrorists without evidence or substance. Especially since the evidence shows that the CTU has no open cases relating to Sikhs and data from the Counter Terrorism Commission indicates that Sikhs pose no threat to the UK. Speak out against human rights violations against minorities and women in India and recognize the fundamental human right of Sikhs to self-determination.

Putting India’s human rights abuses on the backburner for commercial gain is dishonorable as the British government’s foreign policy approach to India. Silence about state-sponsored atrocities in India as a strategy does not sit well with successive British governments and has not worked for decades and is no longer acceptable. As British Sikhs we are the most visible minority in this country, our presence, like that of many minorities, is the legacy of British colonialism. We are not asking for special treatment, but we are demanding equal treatment.

Sikhs protested to Prime Minister Sunak a week after hundreds of British Muslim organizations called on Prime Minister Sunak to sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman for making racist comments about Pakistani men.