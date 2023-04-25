Politics
Will Kilicdaroglu’s viral ‘Alevi’ video change Turkey?
Most profiles of Kemal Kilicdaroglu describe Turkey’s leading opposition presidential candidate as rather reserved and lacking in charisma, in stark contrast to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s drive.
But after penning what could be the most viral social media post in Turkish history, Mr Kilicdaroglu is suddenly as sexy as Taylor Swift. Last week, with a one-word caption, he tweeted a three-minute video of himself at his desk speaking candidly about identity and the choices we make.
Within two days, 100 million people had seen the tweet and almost 28 million had watched the video (and they say Twitter is dead). It would be the most popular video on Twitter since the start of 2022, surpassing others like Lionel Messi and Elon Musk.
It easily beat what many consider to be Turkey’s most viral video, rap song Susamam, which racked up 15 million views in four days in 2019. The video angrily highlighted a host of social and economic issues and became an anti-government anthem; Mr. Kilicdaroglu’s provocation was far more subtle, yet more shocking.
I am Alevi, he said, breaking an unspoken taboo before urging young voters to usher their country into a new era of virtue and unity.
Just like the Madrigal family from the Disney movie Charm famous doesn’t talk about Bruno, most Turks don’t talk about Alevism, at least not publicly. This is mainly due to a long history of discrimination.
Not to be confused with the Alawites, the Alevis are Turkey’s second largest religious group after the Sunnis, accounting for a fifth of the population, or some 15 million people. Closer to Sufism than to Shiism, Alevi belief is a heterodox rather than orthodox form of Islam. Over the centuries, the group has been regularly persecuted and marginalized.
Most Turks don’t talk about Alevism, at least not publicly
Turkey has never had an Alevi president or prime minister, and some opposition leaders opposed Mr Kilicdaroglu’s nomination as a presidential candidate because they feared his Alevi heritage would scare away voters.
But Mr. Kilicdaroglu aims to reverse all that. Observers described the video as brave and historic; it’s also powerfully sincere, a rare quality among too many politicians these days. Officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) reacted by adopting the royal road; one of them argued that Mr. Kilicdaroglu sought to emphasize identity because he was not up to scratch when it came to talent.
Nevertheless, some of their supporters took a harder line. May the mere memory of Sultan Selim keep your cult from power, tweeted analyst Tallha Abdulrazaq, a regular contributor to the government television channel TRT World. The comment sparked widespread outrage, with many reporting the tweet to Twitter as hate speech.
Visiting the earthquake-stricken province of Adiyaman during Eid Al Fitr, Mr Kilicdaroglu was greeted by angry crowds, who shouted insults and insults before attacking his convoy of vehicles. He ended up canceling the rest of his stops and returning to Ankara.
The video appears to have stoked the ire of conservatives, although it is impossible to gauge the extent of his political success until the May 14 election. It is clear, however, that rather than moving the debate beyond identity, we were no longer going to talk about identities. , he claims in the video, Mr. Kilicdaroglu has put identity first.
At the same time, it also creates a new catharsis platform. Videos that have a lasting impact can be social rather than political, like an Alevi #MeToo or #BlackLivesMatter. Is it possible that I have never looked at a screen before and seen someone say, I am Alevi? wondered Sinan Erensu, senior lecturer at Bogazici University in Istanbul. I don’t think I have.
Mr Kilicdaroglus’ open-mindedness prompted Can Ozdemir, a 30-year-old computer engineer from Izmir, to tweet why he had never met his grandparents. In the 1990s, her mother’s parents forbade her to marry her father because he was Alevi, so she was forced to leave her home and family to get married.
She stayed away until Mr Ozdemir was 10, when his mother took him to visit his home village in Aksaray province, hoping for a reunion. His parents forbade them to enter their home. My mother and I returned to Izmir in tears, he recalls.
His tweet has had over a million views in just three days, and it’s one of hundreds. Often this is how change begins.
Posted: April 25, 2023, 05:00
|
