DA to decide Georgia election probe charges this summer





ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta prosecutor investigating illegal interference by President Donald Trump and his allies in Georgia’s 2020 election said Monday she plans to announce charging decisions in the case this summer and called for increased security.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote in a letter to County Sheriff Pat Labat that she expects to announce the rulings between July 11 and September 1. She said she wanted to give Labat time to coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to ensure our law enforcement community is prepared to protect the public.

Open source intelligence has indicated that the announcement of the rulings in this case could provoke a significant public reaction, Willis wrote in the letter, adding that some could involve acts of violence that would endanger the safety of our community.

As leaders, they need to be prepared, she wrote, adding that her team would be in touch to discuss arrangements.

The letter was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which reported that letters were also sent to the Atlanta Police Chief and the head of the Atlanta County Emergency Management Agency. – Fulton.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed receipt of a letter from Willis and said it will continue to monitor for potential unrest in our city.

We stand ready to respond to protests to keep members of our communities and those exercising their First Amendment rights safe, or to address illegal activity, should the need arise, a department statement said.

Willis investigated whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to reverse his narrow election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia.

She opened the investigation in early 2021, shortly after a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was made public. In that call, Trump suggested the state’s top election official could help find the votes needed to reverse his loss in the state.

It has since become clear that the scope of his investigation extended far beyond that call.

Trump, who last fall announced a bid for the White House in 2024, is already facing criminal charges in New York. In March, a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal cash payments to a porn actor in the 2016 presidential election.

New York police had said before his indictment that they were ready for major protests from the president’s former supporters, who believe any charges against him are politically motivated. And while hundreds of onlookers, protesters, journalists and some politicians showed up, fears that unruly mobs could cause chaos ultimately proved unfounded.

Meanwhile in Washington, federal grand juries are investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate. Justice Department prosecutors questioned numerous Trump administration officials before the grand jury. It’s unclear when those investigations, both overseen by a special counsel appointed last fall, might end or who, if anyone, might be charged.

Trump’s Georgia legal team, Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg, said in a statement that Willis’ announcement to law enforcement does nothing more than set out a potential timeline for decisions. that Willis had already announced.

On behalf of President Trump, we have filed a substantive legal challenge to which the prosecutors office has yet to respond, the statement said. We look forward to litigating this comprehensive motion that challenges the deeply flawed legal process and ability of the conflicting D.As office to make charging decisions.

Trump’s legal team filed a motion last month seeking to dismiss a report written by a special grand jury that was formed to help the Willis investigation. They also asked the court to bar Willis from further investigating or prosecuting Trump. A judge gave Willis until May 1 to respond.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/georgia-trump-election-probe-willis-cc817a200b6d55cdc7b56d0d6ca247f2

