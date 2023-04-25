Politics
Xi Jinping calls for international data cooperation
China is willing to deepen international data cooperation under the Global Development Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday.
Xi’s remarks were made in a congratulatory message to the 4th United Nations World Data Forum in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province, scheduled for April 24-27.
Noting that sustainable development is an inevitable choice for the prosperity and progress of human society, Xi stressed that achieving strong, green and healthy global development is the common aspiration of people around the world.
As an advocate and practitioner of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, China adheres to the new vision of development, which is characterized by innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development, Xi said.
He added that China is constantly improving digital infrastructure, strengthening data and statistical capacity building, and actively sharing its practices and experience in monitoring the Sustainable Development Goals.
China will work with other countries to help implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through “data governance”, Xi said.
President Xi also called for building open and win-win international cooperation in the field of data, and promoting the common development and progress of all countries.
The forum is hosted by the United Nations and co-hosted by the country’s National Bureau of Statistics and the Zhejiang provincial government.
First held in 2017, the United Nations World Data Forum aims to provide a platform for exchange between producers and users of global data, with a focus on sustainable development.
