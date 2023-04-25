GT vs MI Records and Statistics at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad





Mumbai Indians (MI)after suffering defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings in the last game, will now travel to Ahmedabad as they face Gujarat Titans (GT) in game number 35 of IPL 2023 in the largest stadium in the world – the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 252023. Mumbai Indians came close to winning in their previous game while chasing a whopping 215 but narrowly lost. Despite the loss, the players would see the positives of the match as Suryakumar Yadav regained his form. The last game also witnessed a vintage round from Suryakumar Yadav, where he hit fifty off just 23 balls, bringing his fastest IPL fifty. Skipper Rohit Sharma has also had some good outings lately. Cameron Green has also scored a few half centuries but for MI, Tilak Varma is the go-to man as he has so far amassed 217 points in six games played at an average of 43.40. In the bowling department, Piyush Chawla was brilliant as he accounted for 9 wickets in six games. MI will look to bounce back to winning ways. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, will enter the contest after a magnificent victory over LSG in the previous match. They accomplished the unthinkable task by defending 29 points on 36 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants. With that, they have four wins from six games and are currently placed in fourth place in the points table. Hardik Pandya produced a captain shot of 66 from fifty balls promoting in order in the previous match against LSG. Shubman Gill was their standout artist, collecting 228 runs in six games at an average of 38. In the bowling department, Rashid Khan accounted for 12 wickets while Mohammed Shami picked up 10 wickets in no less than six. Games. GT would seek to maintain the winning momentum. Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch is balanced. It is expected to favor pacers initially, but as the game progresses spinners are likely to come into play. Anything over 175 will be a good surface total. Head-to-head records GT vs MI: The two teams have only met once in the IPL where Mumbai Indians emerged victorious by a 5 point margin. Matches played 1 Bombay Indians 1 Gujarat Titans 0 IPL Statistics and Records at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Spinners and pacers enjoyed bowling at this site, with spin bowlers averaging 28.9 and pacers averaging 30.7. Compared to pacers, spinners have a better economy of 7.5 to an economy of pacers of 8.0. In the 21 games played on this field, second batting teams have won 13 games compared to first batting teams, which have won 8 games. Gujarat Titans have won two games they played at this venue and also lost two games. The winning teams at the pitch preferred to continue. Narendra Modi Stadium Statistics Matches played 21 Number of first batting wins 8 Number of second batter wins 13 Average score of the first rounds 163.5 Average Power Play Score 47.1 Average kill score in the last five games 50.4 Strategy and matches GT vs MI: Piyush Chawla played well against David Miller, picking him twice on 38 balls and giving up just 34 points. Chawla also had a good game against Wridhimman Saha as he fired him three times on 61 balls but lost 100 runs in the same number of balls. Another interesting matchup is between Hardik Pandya and Jofra Archer as Pandya struggled against Archer scoring 35 runs on 29 balls and was fired twice. Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma go neck and neck with Shami picking him twice from 48 balls and Rohit scoring 56 from the same number of balls. Rohit Sharma also struggled against Rashid Khan, being dismissed three times on just 21 balls and scoring just 23 runs. Hardik could bring Rashid Khan on the power play to counter Rohit early on. Rohit will use Archer as soon as Pandya comes to bat. Highest totals: MI’s highest total against GT is 177 while GT’s highest total against MI is 172 GT vs MI players to watch: Mumbai Indians (MI): Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma Gujarat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami. Complete teams GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans Team (GT): Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav , R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma Mumbai Indians Squad (MI): Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

