Is this Jokowi’s strategy in the 2024 presidential election?





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – Political tensions in the country are increasingly heating up ahead of the 2024 presidential (Pilpres) election. The political battle has entered a new phase with the opening of the hint on political strategy President Joko Widodo a.k.a Jokowi by constitutional law professor Denny Indrayana. The President’s Special Staff for Legal Affairs under the administration of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono or SBY believed that one of Jokowi’s strategies to win over his favorite candidate pair (paslon) was to hold political opponents hostage. “[Strategi] third, to control and use the KPK to hug friends and defeat political opponents. Incidentally, several high-ranking political parties have ulcers in alleged corruption cases,” Denny wrote in his official statement, quoted Tuesday (4/25/2023). He mentioned several clues related to the above argument, including cases of alleged corruption in the supply of cooking oil, forest land permits and, in particular, the question of the durian cardboard affair which remade surface in recent weeks. Especially, after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said it was still following up the involvement of National Awakening Party (PKB) General Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin. For information, the term cardboard durian refers to the corruption case disbursing funds to accelerate the development of regional infrastructure to the Ministry of Manpower and Transmigration (Kemenakertrans) in 2011. During this period, Cak Imin still held the position of Minister of Labor and Transmigration (Menakertrans). Furthermore, Denny said that in his notes there were figures which had been prepared for allegations of corruption in the purchase of Bank Banten. “Informed that the bank was only bought for less than IDR 500 billion when the price should have been more than IDR 900 billion,” Denny wrote.

