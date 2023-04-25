Trump shocked by Tucker Carlson’s ousting at Fox News





Trump said he was “shocked” and “surprised” by Carlson’s ouster at Fox News. “Especially over the last year, he’s been great with me,” Trump said of Carlson. In previously released texts from the Dominion lawsuit, Carlson said he hated Trump “passionately.” Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Former President Donald Trump said he was shocked by the high-profile ouster of Fox News host Tucker Carlson from the network.

“Well, I’m shocked, I’m surprised. He’s a very good person and a very good man,” Trump told Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Monday. “And very talented, as you know. He had very high marks.”

“That was something. It’s a big deal,” Trump added.

Trump told Kelly he didn’t know if Carlson left voluntarily or if Fox News fired Carlson.

“But I think Tucker was terrific,” Trump said. “Especially in the last year, he’s been great with me.”

Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 25, 2023

The former president’s comments about Carlson come even after some of the TV host’s private texts were made public in court documents. The texts were released in March as evidence in Dominion Voting Systems’ libel lawsuit against Fox.

In a text exchange dated Jan. 4, 2021, Carlson told an unnamed confidant that he was looking forward to not having to cover for Trump after the 2020 election, according to the Dominion court filing.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” Carlson wrote, according to the Dominion filing. “I really can’t wait.”

In the same exchange, Carlson wrote that he hates Trump “passionately.”

“It’s been the last four years. We’re all pretending we have a lot to show because admitting what a disaster this has been is too much to stomach,” Carlson wrote in the texts, according to Dominion court documents. “But come on. There’s really no advantage to Trump.”

On April 18, Dominion settled its $1.6 billion libel lawsuit with Fox News for $787.5 million.

And a week later on Monday, Carlson, one of the hosts accused by Dominion of repeating Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud and harming polling company operations, was ousted from his seat. prime time on Fox News.

The ousting could also have come as a surprise to Carlson. Carlson seemed to have no idea he was hosting his last network show on Friday, he was seen eating sausage and pineapple pizza on set before passing out. Sources told The Wall Street Journal that Carlson was taken aback by the news.

Trump’s kind words and the unsettling chaos caused by Carlson’s departure from Fox in the MAGA world could bode well for Carlson’s next steps.

A lawyer for Carlson and a representative for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment sent outside of normal business hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/tucker-carlson-ouster-fox-news-trump-reaction-shock-2023-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos