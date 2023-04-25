The state’s first Vande Bharat Express left Thiruvananthapuram





Modi’s visit to Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Kerala. On Tuesday, which is his second day in the state, he inaugurated the state’s first Vande Bharat Express. Catch the latest updates here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod as well as the Kochi Water Metro project. During his two-day visit, Modi is laying the foundation stones for various development projects. On Monday, Modi met with various high priests from various churches in the state. Before that, he also attended a major road show and youth conclave, Yuvam 2023, at Sacred Hearts College grounds. Check out the latest updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kerala here: #Kerala is a state that has educated and aware people. Hard work and humility are part of their identity: PM Modi #Kerala CM thanks PM Modi for awarding Vande Bharat train to state, says ‘hope others will follow’ “I am sure that if increasing the speed of our trains, introducing new trains are all necessary, Union and State Governments working together with dedication, we can do wonders for the State. In the days to come, let us make the development of Kerala a touchstone of cooperative federalism. I conclude by conveying to you the gratitude of Kerala for allocating us a Vande Bharat train. We hope that more will follow,” said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. #WATCH | PM Modi announces Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express train from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station #PM Modi arrives at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children, before inaugurating the Vande Bharat Express. He looks at the children’s works while interacting with them. #Watch | PM Modi greets citizens upon his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram for the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express train #SHOW | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on his arrival in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram. He will signal Vande Bharat Express train at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station today. pic.twitter.com/2jnbC1EtUw ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023 #PM Modi lands in Thiruvananthapuram Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Thiruvananthapuram. Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed him. Inauguration of #PM Modi’s Vande Bharat Express will be broadcast live PM Modi will inaugurate Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express which will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. The inauguration will be broadcast live on the official Youtube account of the Press Information Office. #Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala. It will mark the first Vande Bharat train in the state at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station. #SHOW | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital. He will signal Vande Bharat Express train at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station today. pic.twitter.com/bi7oc5DWYN ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023 #Traffic restrictions: Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the West Kochi area from Thevara until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday ahead of the inauguration of the Kochi Water Metro project by PM Modi. Travelers are advised to turn around from the Thevara junction and go to the Thevara side. No vehicles will be allowed to enter Thevara from West Kochi area on Tuesday, according to the Manorama report. Vehicles participating in the PM event will be parked at Ernakulathappan Ground, Container Road and Kadavanthra Maveli Road after dropping off passengers at Kadavanthra. Travelers from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki should get off at Thevara Ferry Junction and park, on Thevara Ferry Boat Easter Road and on Indira Gandhi Road. Thiruvananthapuram is also under security cover on Tuesday. The KSRTC Central bus terminal is likely to be closed until 11 a.m. First post: April 25, 2023 9:34 a.m. EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/politics/pm-modi-in-kerala-latest-updates-vande-bharat-express-train-inaugurate-kochi-water-metro-project-traffic-restrictions-16489091.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos