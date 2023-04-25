Tory heavyweights endorse ex-Boris Johnson adviser to run for mayor of London





Tuesday, April 25, 2023 7:39 a.m. Samuel Kasumu was put forward as the Tory candidate to challenge London Mayor Sadiq Khan in May 2024 A former Downing Street adviser to Boris Johnson has become the Tory favorite for London mayor next year after winning the backing of three party heavyweights. Energy Secretary Grant Shapps and Minister for the Northern Ireland Office Steve Baker, along with former Home Secretary Priti Patel, announced on Monday they were endorsing Samuel Kasumu to become the Conservative candidate to challenge London Mayor Sadiq Khan in May. Mr Kasumu served as special adviser to then Prime Minister Mr Johnson where he held the civil society and communities briefing. His work in Downing Street also included leading the intergovernmental vaccine deployment trust program alongside then vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi. Mr Shapps said Mr Kasumu had London in his heart, adding: I worked with Samuel Kasumu for over five years in my constituency of Welwyn Hatfield where he was a keen adviser. Learn more Sadiq Khan will stand for a third term as mayor of London in the 2024 election He has served distinctly both as an advisor and more recently as a cabinet member for climate change and the environment. If Samuel is chosen as the Conservative candidate for mayor, Welwyn Hatfield will miss him dearly, but it has always been clear that London is close to his heart. The capital is both the place where he was born and where he grew up. I wish him all the best and look forward to supporting him in his next phase. Ms Patel described Mr Kasumu as genuine and hardworking, and said he was deeply committed to improving the lives of the citizens of London and bringing communities together across our great city. Mr. Kasumu said: I am delighted to have these endorsements. Very soon, London’s Tories will have the chance to select the candidate they believe is best suited to bring about one of the biggest upheavals in modern political history. I believe that person is me, and I look forward to making the case in the weeks and months to come. By John Besley, Press Association Learn more Minister Paul Scully plans to run for mayor of London in 2024

