Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram





Prime Minister Narendra Modi signaled Vande Bharath Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station | Photo credit: Mahinsha S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express at 11:10 a.m. from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station on Tuesday. The semi-rapid and fully air-conditioned train service, covering 11 districts, connects the capital Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasaragod in the north of the state. Flag off Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw handed a green flag to the Prime Minister who waved it and saw the train set off on its maiden journey. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and MP Shashi Tharoor attended the occasion. Earlier, Mr Modi had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi shortly after 10 p.m. From the technical area of ​​Thiruvananthapuram Airport, he had gone straight to Thampanoor Central Station, which was under tight security cover ahead of his visit. On the way from the airport to the city, Mr Modi was greeted by hundreds of people thronging the sidewalks. Upon arrival at the station, he entered the Vande Bharat Express and interacted with selected students who had the opportunity to participate in the maiden voyage. Mr Modi was seen talking to the smiling children, shaking their hands and checking out their artwork from the Vande Bharat Express and himself. Inaugural service The inaugural service will have stops at 14 stations. Souvenir travel passes had been issued to groups including eminent personalities, railway enthusiasts, schoolchildren and journalists. The train will enter regular service on the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route on April 26 and on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod corridor on April 28. Reservations had been opened on Sunday morning. It will operate every day except Thursday. Train No. 20633 will leave Kasaragod at 2:30 p.m. on and from April 26 and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10:35 p.m. the same day. In the return direction, train No. 20634 will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5:20 a.m. on and from April 28 and reach Kasaragod at 1:25 p.m. on the same day.

