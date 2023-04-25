PTI appears to ‘backtrack’ on Imran’s statement regarding Gen Bajwa





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and former army chief of staff (retired) General Qamar Javed Bajwa are seen in this undated file photo. TwitterPTI claims Imran Khan’s statement “is not what is portrayed”. Khan had stated that he had dissolved assemblies on the advice of General Bajwa. The minister asks PTI “not to play with the mind of the public and not to lie”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appeared to “backtrack” on party leader Imran Khan’s statement in which he said he had dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on the advice of the former leader of the army, General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The party’s official Twitter account posted a screenshot of aGeo News’ report regarding Khan’s statement. He claimed the report was “fake news”.

“The Lifafas (paid journalists) are once again deceiving the people! The President of the PTI has referred to all the past statements of the PDM regarding the dissolution of the assemblies. Absolutely not what is described by some media,” the tweet claims.

However, Geo News reported Khan’s statement based on the interview he gave to the private news channel in which he clearly said that he had dissolved the Punjab and KP assemblies on the advice of the ex-army chief.

“During a meeting with General Bajwa held in the presence of President Dr Arif Alvi, he [Gen Bajwa] says if you want elections, dissolve your governments,” the former prime minister said in an interview with a private news channel on Sunday.

General Bajwa had no ideology, Khan said, adding that the former army chief of staff (COAS) lied to him.

The ousted prime minister, who was removed from office in April last year after a successful no-confidence motion, said the head of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) told him that Bajwa wanted to bring Shehbaz Sharif to power.

He also revealed that a Middle Eastern leader had told him a year earlier that Bajwa was no longer with him.

The head of the PTI has previously claimed that General Bajwa’s behavior changed after he was granted an extension.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, while reacting to the PTI tweet, on Monday urged the party to “not play with the minds of the public and not lie”.

Khan was the first leader whose own party contradicted his statement, she said. “His party’s official record says, ‘Imran did not say what he said.’

“You [Khan] destroyed society and the economy, poisoned minds and paralyzed the country. Why did you dissolve assemblies on Bajwa’s advice?” she asked.

Further criticizing the PTI chairman, Aurangzeb said Khan had “insulted” the people of Punjab and the KP, ridiculed their representatives and dissolved assemblies in an attempt to gain power.

“People also won’t forgive those who messed with the Constitution and we won’t let them go,” she said. “From now on, the elections will not be held on the advice of a mother-in-law or a Bajwa but at a specific time.”

