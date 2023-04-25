Muzani: Jokowi and Prabowo had discussed 2024 policy during solo meeting





Party Chairman General Gerindra visited on Saturday (4/22) President Joko Widodo’s residence in Solo, Central Java. Party Secretary General (Secretary General) Gerindra Ahmad Muzani did not deny that the two of them also discussed political issues related to the 2024 election during the meeting. “The political discussions exist, and the political discussions are, of course, about the 2024 process and beyond,” Muzani told reporters in Tangerang, Banten, on Monday (4/25), as quoted by Between. According to him, the discussion was reasonable given that the political year was approaching and that they were both national political figures. “Pak Jokowi is a political leader, Pak Prabowo is a political figure, both must speak politics,” he said. However, according to him, the talks took place in a relaxed manner and were mostly dominated by small talk. “No more chatter that is family in nature and sometimes tinged with jokes, laughter, laughter,” he said. He said the relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi is currently very intense and good. Jokowi’s support for Gerindra, according to him, also has a very important role. He also pointed out that there was no discussion regarding Jokowi’s invitation to Prabowo to accompany Ganjar Pranowo, who had just been announced as the 2024 presidential candidate by the PDI Perjuangan. He also stressed that the Gerindra party would continue to support Prabowo Subianto as his party’s presidential candidate to run in the 2024 presidential election, as determined at the national leaders’ meeting last year. Even so, Muzani did not deny that Prabowo Subianto was planning to hold a meeting with PDI Perjuangan President Megawati Soekarnoputri, but the meeting time of the two political party officials was still scheduled. “Friendship must be maintained, especially with Mrs. Mega. Bu Mega is the highest political leader, a former president who is the daughter of the proclaimer,” he said. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto visited President Joko Widodo’s residence in Solo, Central Java on the 1st Shawwal 1444 Hijriah of Eid Al-Fitr on Saturday (4/25). According to the photo received by Antara in Jakarta on Saturday from the press office of the presidential secretariat, Prabowo was accompanied by his son, Didit Hediprasetyo. Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani was also spotted with Gerindra Party Chairman General. There is also a photo where Jokowi has a one-on-one conversation with Prabowo, while another photo shows Jokowi accompanied by his two sons preparing to have lunch with Prabowo, Didit and Ahmad Muzani.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/agustiyanti/berita/64473062e457b/muzani-jokowi-dan-prabowo-sempat-bahas-politik-2024-di-pertemuan-solo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos