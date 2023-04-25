The Xi-Putin summit: what does it mean for the war in Ukraine?

Right now there are changes we haven’t seen in 100 years and we are the ones driving those changes together, Xi Jinping to Vladimir Putin. The Russian president replied: I agree.

Shortly after Beijing launched a 12-point position paper calling for a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow for a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace.“Vladimir Putin, whom Xi called his “best friend“, would be present during the three days of his tour, which began on March 20. The two men had their 40th summit meeting in Moscow. There was hope that a breakthrough in ending the war in Ukraine will come from the visit of Xi, who was recently reappointed as China’s leader for an unprecedented third term and is seeking a more prominent position for Beijing. on the international scene. The war, now in its second year, has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions from their homes and caused severe economic hardship, with global inflation soaring and shortages of goods like energy , cereals and fertilizers. . In this context, the visit may bring positive results for the war since China’s recent history as a mediator has caught the world’s light. But there are also realities and these will also be thoroughly examined.

However, the two leaders urged “responsible dialogue” to end the conflict in Ukraine, with Xi noting that Beijing and Moscow had signed a document ushering in a “new eraof cooperation in their relationships. The discussions were aimed at consolidating the “No limitsan alliance the two leaders declared in February last year, less than three weeks before the start of the war in Ukraine. But the whole world is looking for the role of mediator in the current war in Ukraine

China has remained largely silent regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as it prefers to maintain its neutral stance. The Xi-Putin meeting prompted inquiries into possible changes in China’s stance on the conflict. In this study, the focus is on the effects of the summit on the conflict in Ukraine and on the broader geopolitical context.

What does this mean for the Ukrainian war?

Putin hoped that Xi would support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine by arming its army with state-of-the-art functional weapons, just as the West has done for kyiv. But neither leader mentioned it in their closing comments or in their lengthy, nine-page long joint statement. In fact, the joint statement only briefly mentioned the war in Ukraine and only called for a restart of “peace talks(without any additional information beyond Xi’s proposal from a month ago). Furthermore, he reaffirmed the axiom that a nuclear conflict “can’t be won“, undermining Putin”red linesabout nuclear danger. Thus, no major armaments from China will be tested by the Russian regime, which is a practical step towards the peace process.

Similarly, China is not developing or opening a military partnership with Russia, according to Xi. The two countries willforge a closer partnership” in a wide range of industries, including energy, civil aviation, automotive manufacturing, metallurgy, port traffic capacity, rail and sea freight and agriculture, to name a few -ones. Thus, cooperation in other areas will guarantee a friendly Russia. But weapons will always be lacking in the Russian regime.

As already noted, China had characterized Xi’s visit as one of a peacemaker, especially in light of the 12-point peace plan that was unveiled a month ago. As in the case of Saudi Arabia and Iran, China can be a potential mediator here.

Moreover, Russiawelcomed China’s willingness to play an active role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis through political and diplomatic means“, According to the joint press release. In addition, Russia appreciated the “constructive proposalsdescribed in the Chinese Foreign Ministry document. This shows that although there will be no defense procurement from China in the near future, Russia still wants China to be a friend amid the global economic downturn.

On a peaceful note, on both sides, the resolution of the Ukraine crisis, it said, “must respect the reasonable security concerns of each country and prevent the formation of conflicting blocs that fuel the fires.” Therefore, China welcomed Russia’s reiteration that it is willing to resume peace talks.

But across the Atlantic, Washington responded with harsh remarks. According John Kirby, spokesman for the US Department of National Security, “If China wants to play a constructive role in this conflict, it should pressure Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine”. So, like in many other cases, the United States wants a direct position from China, which could hamper China’s current state of stability in terms of policymaking for the Russian regime, which can give to Russia a leverage effect on the war situation.

CNN says Xi’s trip to Moscow “failed to move the needlein terms of resolving the war in Ukraine. So according to them, the visit ended in smoke.

Here, the other part of the war parties, the position of Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, must be taken into account. He told reporters that he had asked China to join the negotiations but had not yet received a response. According to him, China’s participation in the implementation of the peace formula was suggested by Ukraine. The nation disseminated the recipe through all the media. They asked to converse with them. They anticipate the response. He said that although they are receiving some signals, they are not yet accurate. Thus, the Ukrainian side also plans to have China as a mediator because it is the only possible party to make the two warring parties sit around a single table.

But President Putin informed Chinese President Xi that many terms of the Chinese peace plan for Ukraine could form the basis of a resolution when the West and Kyiv are ready. He also noted that no such preparation had been seen so far, according to TASS, a state-run news service in Russia.

Putin said a peace settlement could be built on a Chinese plan to end the conflict, but kyiv and the West were not yet prepared. However, China’s peace initiative has been rejected by the United States, which says a ceasefire would secure Russian territorial gains and give Putin’s army more time to reorganize. Besides, Russia “welcomed China’s willingness to play an active role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis through political and diplomatic means,” the joint statement said. In addition, Russia appreciated the “constructive roledescribed in the Chinese Foreign Ministry document.

There will be more ramifications. It is essential to understand that the main focus of the summit was not the conflict in Ukraine. The stated goals of the meeting included strengthening the strategic partnership between China and Russia and discussing a variety of political and economic issues. We should therefore not expect a global role for China through this meeting.

The meeting also emphasized expanding the strategic alliance between China and Russia. The United States, which has promoted the idea of ​​a new cold war between the West and China and Russia, is exerting increasing pressure on the two nations. China and Russia let the United States know that they will not be confined or isolated by fortifying their alliance.

The expanding partnership between China and Russia, however, could offer Russia more bargaining power and diplomatic support with Ukraine and its Western allies. This could make it harder for Ukraine to achieve its goals, such as regaining control of Crimea and ending the war in Donbass.

Therefore, the dim hope for a breakthrough on Ukraine means substantive talks between Xi and Putin are likely to focus on strengthening and expanding strategic and economic relations between China and Russia. It has not yet been possible to organize an in-depth debate on the peace process.

