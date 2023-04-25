Little Girl’s Outstanding Synthesizer Skills Catch Pm Narendra Modi’s Eye





A heartwarming video of a little girl playing the synthesizer in perfect sync has impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video was first shared on Twitter by Ananth Kumar.

In the video, the girl performs the tunes from the Kannada poem Pallavagala Pallaviyali. Sharing the video, PM Modi tweeted, This video can make anyone smile. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee!” In the video, the little girl is seen patiently listening to the lines of the poem and then playing it on a musical instrument. The video was first shared on Twitter by Ananth Kumar, who confirmed that the poem was written by famous Kannada poet KS Narasimha Swami. He tweeted, Many of you asked about the lyrics to this poem. It is here in Kannada. Written by famous Kannada poet Sri KS Narasimha Swami. You can use Google Translate to get a decent translation. Originally sung by Smt.Ratnamala Prakash in this video.. READ ALSO | The video has garnered wide admiration on social media, with people expressing their love and admiration for the exceptional talent of the little girls. The comments section of the video is filled with heart and love emojis, and people praised the girl’s remarkable ability to play the piano with such precision and skill. One Twitter user commented, Hayeee. She is so adorable. Even my daughter is able to find the correct notes of any song, with a bit of trial and error and she finds the exact melody. As another user wrote, she has PERFECT PITCH. Apparently only 1 in 10,000 people have a true pitch perfect, and they clearly have it here. Well done kid! Another Twitter user called her phenomenal and wrote: She is phenomenal, congratulations to her mother. You can’t take your eyes off such kindness.

