President Jokowi purchases natural dyed woven fabric from Sikka





LABUHAN BAJO, NusaBali – Indonesian President Joko Widodo purchased a piece of woven fabric worth IDR 1 million using natural dyes from Sikka Regency which was displayed by local MSMEs in Batu Cermin Cave, Labuan Bajo , West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). “It was the first time President Joko Widodo bought woven fabric, he used natural dyes, the blue color cost 1 million rupees,” said Finka, 26, of Kananta Art Shop who displayed his products in front of the Batu Cermin cave in Labuan. Bajo, Sunday (4/23/2023) noon. The woven fabric purchased by President Joko Widodo is an original woven fabric from Sikka Regency. The fabric uses a natural blue dye from tarum leaves. The fabric is made from tarum leaves which are fermented one day. After that, the leaves are pickled with lime, mixed, then thread is placed. After placing the thread, the resulting color is light blue. However, the yarn is lifted, dried in the sun, and then goes through the process repeatedly to achieve the desired blue color. “A fabric is made in about three months,” Finka said. Apart from purchasing woven fabrics for IDR 1 million, President Joko Widodo also purchased woven derivatives using natural dyes. Some of the products are beach hats with Ende designs, bucket hats for Jan Ethes with Sikka designs, light blue bracelets with Sikka designs for La Lembah Manah, and Sikka pattern bags purchased by Selvi Ananda. Commodity vendors feel happy and proud because President Jokowi is supporting the revival of local MSMEs. Ravika, who is also from art shop UMKM Kananta, was touched by the president’s visit to her shop. He was surprised as there was no information about previous visits. “We are very proud to have a president who is very popular, who wants to be directly close to people and to shop like that,” Ravika said praisingly. The President visited Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara to check the readiness of this super priority tourist area for the implementation of the 42nd ASEAN Summit or ASEAN Summit on 9 as of May 11, 2023. 7 years

