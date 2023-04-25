Trump News Today: Civil rape trial of Donald Trumps and Jean Carroll begins in New York





Trump claims New York courthouse staff were crying during his arrest

Donald Trump’s civil rape trial is about to begin in a New York courtroom.

Former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll claimed the former president raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.

She first spoke about the allegations in 2019, when Mr Trump was president.

He denied the incident took place and sadly retorted that she was not my type.

Now Ms Carroll is set to have her day in court after filing a new complaint the second in November, suing him both for the alleged sexual assault and for later defaming her by denying she was occurred.

The lawsuit comes after New York passed its Adult Survivors Act, giving victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to sue abusers for historic assaults.

Jury selection begins Tuesday morning in front of U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Mr Trump is not expected to attend the trial, while Ms Carroll has vowed to attend.

HighlightsShow latest update 1682411416Donald Trump mourns very good man Tucker Carlson after shocking departure of Foxs MAGA tip

Donald Trump said he was stunned by the surprise exit of his ally Tucker Carlson in his first reaction to the departure of the Fox News primetime host who had the dubious honor of being a MAGA propagandist (Make America Great Again).

I was shocked, Mr. Trump said in an interview with Newsmax that aired late Monday.

Shweta Sharma25 April 2023 09:30

1682409600Voice: Don’t let Donald Trump run for president after rape trial

VOICE: Simply put, Donald Trump should not be allowed to run for president. Setting brazen precedents is a dangerous path to take.

Ariana Baio25 April 2023 09:00

1682407816Trump claims without evidence that Biden is the most corrupt president in US history

Donald Trump has branded Joe Biden the most corrupt president in American history, launching into a largely unfounded verbal assault on his Democratic rival as Mr Biden is set to announce his candidacy for re-election in 2024.

In a blistering statement, Mr Trump said: You could take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, and they wouldn’t have done the damage that Joe Biden did to our nation in just a few years. Not even close.

He criticized Mr Biden for the worst inflation in half a century, bank failures, the collapse of the US currency and a fall in real wages.

Under my leadership, we had by far the most secure border in United States history. Never had a border like this. Under Biden, the southern border was abolished and millions of illegal aliens were released into our communities. What is happening now is beyond belief, he said.

He said Mr. Biden had utterly humiliated our nation on the world stage, calling the pullout from Afghanistan a disaster.

I’m not predicting World War III, but I will say this: we were very close and they only talked about nuclear weapons, he said, referring to the invasion of Ukraine.

Shweta Sharma25 April 2023 08:30

1682406000Longtime Trump ally jumps ship for DeSantis

Adam Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general and longtime Donald Trump ally, appears to be throwing his weight behind rival Ron DeSantis in the 2024 race.

Mr. Laxalt will help lead the Never Back Down super PAC encouraging Mr. DeSantis to challenge Mr. Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, the PAC announced on Saturday.

Mr. Laxalt and Mr. DeSantis have a long history, having lived together at the Naval Justice School years ago.

But despite their long friendship, the decision to back Mr. DeSantis is likely to anger Mr. Trump, whose campaign was chaired by Mr. Laxalt in Nevada in 2020.

Ariana Baio25 April 2023 08:00

1682402400Everything you need to know about the E Jean Carroll case

Decades after she was allegedly raped by former President Donald Trump, columnist E Jean Carroll is spending her day in court.

Shweta Sharma25 April 2023 07:00

1682398800Trump claims new number one book on Amazon

On Truth Social, former President Donald Trump bragged about his new book, Letters to Trump, going number one.

Amazing! Letters to Trump are #1 on Amazon! A great book, get your copy today! Mr. Trump wrote.

Ariana Baio25 April 2023 06:00

1682395200Trump says the US is in the most dangerous place it’s ever been

Former President Donald Trump has said the United States is in the most dangerous place it has ever been because of leadership.

We are in this, in my opinion, because of the power of weapons, mainly nuclear but also other things, we are in the most dangerous position we have ever been in as a nation, he said at Fox News.

He continued: We have a leader who doesn’t know what’s going on. This country may not exist, we may not exist anymore. …it’s a very scary time for the country because of the leadership.

Ariana Baio25 April 2023 05:00

1682393033Donald Trump says he’s shocked by Tucker Carlsons exit

Donald Trump said he was shocked by the sudden ousting of Tucker Carlson from Fox News. Trump, who interviewed Carlson earlier this month, told Newsmax he was a very good person, a very good man and very talented.

I don’t know if it was on purpose or if someone got fired, but I think Tucker was great. Especially in the last year, he’s been great for me, he said.

Trump’s spokesperson reacted on Twitter by hinting at a conspiracy behind his ouster.

Fox News is controlled opposition, she wrote.

Shweta Sharma25 April 2023 04:23

1682391626Trump touts efforts to restrict abortion rights

These judges won a historic victory for protecting the lives of innocent people. Nobody thought it would happen, Mr. Trump said, appearing via video at an Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition rally.

They thought it would be another 50 years. Because the Republicans had been trying to do it for exactly that long, 50 years.

Mr Trump was applauded as he noted he was the first president to attend the annual March for Life anti-abortion rally.

Report by Thomas Beaumont and Michelle L. Price:

Ariana Baio25 April 2023 04:00

1682388026Trump will publish letters from King Charles without permission

Donald Trump publishes a book of his private correspondence on Tuesday which will include his letters with King Charles.

Letters To Trump features Mr. Trump’s conversation with several notable figures, including former presidents and world leaders.

But according to The Daily Telegraph, Buckingham Palace did not give Mr Trump consent to publish his private letters with the King.

Ariana Baio25 April 2023 03:00

