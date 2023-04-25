Imran reiterates his position for the elections and warns of destruction in case of delay – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran reiterates his position for the elections, warns of destruction in case of delay

Imran Khan said the country’s elite class is defying the law and promoting tyranny

April 25, 2023 12:36 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The President of the PTI has said that the postponement of the elections by the current regime is the worst attack on the constitution. Delaying the elections for the simple fear of losing will have serious consequences for the country.

In a meeting with top journalists and presenters, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said the only solution to the current crisis in the country was to consult the people.

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, Allah Almighty is the supreme power, but the power is delegated and exercised by the people. The people exercise their power by electing their representatives in a transparent manner.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf President Imran Khan has said that the establishment and foundation of his party is based on establishing justice and rule of law in the country. The party has been making peaceful democratic and constitutional efforts to achieve its goals since 1996. The party strives to prevent the murder of the Constitution by those who want to violate the rights of voters.

Imran Khan said the country’s elite class defies the law and promotes tyranny and fascism. Basic rights and laws are flouted to appease thieves. A cruel chain of violence is waged against innocent young people. Elections are not only my choice or that of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, but they are the need of the country and the nation. The dissolution of the assemblies is the only 100% constitutional and democratic.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that the Constitution does not allow the election to be delayed for more than 90 days and that the current regime violates the Constitution. The judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, is at the center of the nation’s hopes. Every worker in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and the nation supports the judiciary for the supremacy of the constitution. We are fully prepared and united for the elections and we will resist the unconstitutional step of delaying the elections.

‘; var i = Math.floor(r_text.length * Math.random()); document.write(r_text[i]);

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/718497-Imran-reiterates-his-stance-for-elections,-warns-about-destruction-in-ca The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos