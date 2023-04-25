Jokowi asks to postpone return home, ASN can extend leave-WFH with permission from superiors





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) are asking travelers who are still in their hometown to reschedule or reschedule their return schedule. In this case, ASN, TNI-Polri and BUMN or private employees are asked to extend their leave or work from home (work from home). “Perhaps he was added to the beginning, in his appeal President said: that technical issues can be settled by the respective agencies/companies, such as forms of additional leave or other forms of leave,” said the Deputy of Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, told reporters on Tuesday (4/25/2023). “So you can extend your leave, WFH from your hometown (WFA/work from anywhere), or you can get permission from your boss, and so on,” he continued. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Bey stressed that furlough extensions and the WFH must continue to coordinate with relevant agencies and offices. The procedure for extending Eid leave, Bey continued, still needs to be done according to the rules. “Everyone still has to coordinate with superiors or the HR department in their office. The procedures for authorizations, leave, teleworking and teleworking still have to be carried out. Since the pandemic, we have become accustomed to teleworking, how is it being away online, working performance-based, etc,” Bey said. Nevertheless, Bey pointed out, if the employee is already in Jakarta, there is no need to extend the leave. “But if you are in Jakarta, you can come in, you don’t need to extend your leave,” he said. As previously reported, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked people who have returned home and are still in their hometown to postpone their return to Jakarta. This was passed to avoid congestion at the peak of the return flow in 2023 which is expected to occur on April 24-25, 2023. “Thus, to break the backlog that occurs at the peak of the return flow on April 24 and 25, 2023 simultaneously, the government is inviting people with no urgent needs to avoid the peak of the return flow by postponing or rescheduling the return schedule after April 26. . 2023,” Jokowi said via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account on Monday (4/24). The invitation has been sent Jokowi for the general public including ASN and TNI-Polri. The postponement method, Jokowi continued, can be managed by granting additional time off. “This provision applies to ASN, TNI-Polri and BUMN or private employees whose technical details may be arranged by the respective agencies or companies, such as additional forms of leave or other forms of leave “, did he declare. Also, watch the video “Jokowi Calls 2023 Homecoming Flow Peak Highest in History”:

[Gambas:Video 20detik] (Monday Thursday)

