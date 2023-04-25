Beginning of the civil lawsuit against E. Jean Carroll vs. Donald Trump : NPR





Former President Donald Trump is facing a lawsuit from E. Jean Carroll, an advice columnist who says he raped her in a department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denies the allegations.

NEW YORK Jury selection begins Tuesday in the sexual assault and defamation civil lawsuit filed against former President Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll. Late last year, Carroll accused Trump of “causing significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological damage, loss of dignity and invasion of privacy.” Trump’s lawyers argue that the law under which Carroll filed assault charges violates due process and calls the defamation claim “baseless.”

What is the heart of this costume?

Carroll claims Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the 1990s.

“Because of the pain and suffering caused by Trump’s sexual assault, Carroll has been unable to sustain a romantic relationship since the day Trump raped her,” Carroll’s lawsuit alleges, adding that she has not been able to have sex or romance with men since that day.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to argue that Carroll’s nearly 30-year-old claims cannot be proven and that Carroll was motivated by the potential for book sales and publicity.

Didn’t Carroll already have a lawsuit against Trump? What makes this one different?

Carroll has sued Trump twice so far, and both cases are still active.

The first lawsuit came in November 2019 and alleges defamation. After Carroll published an article in New York magazine recounting the alleged rape, Trump responded, saying Carroll was lying and continuing to observe that “she’s not my type”. That lawsuit was quickly tied to disputes over the Justice Department’s proper role in defending the then-president. He still has not been tried.

The second lawsuit was filed in November 2022, under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year window for people alleging sexual assault to file civil lawsuits that are older than would otherwise be allowed. under the limitation period. Like the first suit, the second contains a libel suit. Because Trump was no longer president when the suit was filed, he proceeded quickly with the trial.

What can we expect from the trial?

E. Jean Carroll who has shared his story publicly in a book and in broadcast interviews will tell his version of events under oath.

Carroll’s lawyers said they could produce a number of witnesses to back up their client’s claims, including staff members of Bergdorf Goodman, two friends Carroll confided in shortly after the alleged rape, and two women who have publicly claimed Trump sexually assaulted them, Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds.

Team Carroll can also show jurors clips from the ‘Access Hollywood’ video in which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women (he claimed the statement was a ‘locker room chat’ with no serious intent ).

And they plan to share excerpts from a deposition they gave of Trump last year.

Trump’s team says they could call Dr. Edgar Nace, a psychiatrist, and Trump himself. It is unclear whether the former president will attend the trial if he does not take the stand.

What are the stakes in this affair, for Trump and for Carroll?

This is a civil case, so even if a jury finds in favor of Carroll, Trump would not be considered a criminal rapist under the law. Still, it could be seen as a long-sought form of accountability not just by Carroll, but by many of the women who have claimed Trump sexually assaulted or touched them inappropriately.

Carroll seeks unspecified damages and demands that Trump retract an allegedly defamatory statement about her. The damage could reach tens of millions of dollars.

How soon could this be decided?

The trial is expected to last about a week.

