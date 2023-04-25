Imran claims he dissolved the Punjab and KP assemblies on the advice of the Bajwas





LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan claimed the other day that he had dissolved the Punjab and KPK assemblies on the advice of the former army chief, the retired general Qamar Javed Bajwa, whom he accused of overthrowing his government in April last year.

In an interview with a news channel broadcast on Sunday, Imran Khan recalled one of his meetings with General Bajwa held in the presence of President Dr Arif Alvi and said the General-in-Chief told him to disband the two provincial governments if he wanted to have early elections.

The head of the PTI also gave another reason for dissolving the provincial governments in this interview. “When we dissolved our governments, it was in the context of statements by senior PML-N leaders that if you want elections, you have to dissolve your governments. The statements of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Maryam Nawaz Sharif are recorded in these minutes. So we dissolved governments and now they are running away from elections,” he said. In a lighter vein, Imran Khan compared the current stance of PDM parties on holding elections with the cricket matches played by schoolboys who sometimes ran off the ground with the wickets seeing a clear defeat.

“After that [dissolution of assemblies], they acted like children in a playground. They take out the wickets and run away seeing a clear defeat. Now we are calling them back to play with us, but they are running away from the elections,” he said.

Asked about joint election negotiations, Imran Khan replied that they [government] wanted to use the negotiations to delay the elections.

“I think they are just playing for time, using delay tactics, waiting for May 14 to pass and then holding elections beyond October. But we are adamant about the Punjab elections to be held on May 14, as the Supreme Court has already delivered its verdict on this. We told them that if they have a proposal for joint elections, we are ready for talks,” he said.

To a question, Imran specified that he had given the mandate to hold negotiations [with the government] to Shah Mahmood Qureshi and not to Asad Qaiser. “Shah Mahmood Qureshi has not yet been contacted for negotiations,” he added.

Imran Khan also accused General Bajwa of lying to him about everything. He also revealed that a leader of a Middle Eastern country informed him a year ago that General Bajwa was not sincere with him. He said he also had similar reports from the intelligence office that Bajwa wanted to bring Shehbaz Sharif to power.

Reiterating his previous statements, the head of the PTI said that despite the fact that General Bajwa and the intelligence agency had the information that the leaders of the PDM had stolen the money from the national pot and hid it in Abroad he still wanted to give them ‘NRO’ as he had planned an extension for himself.

On another question, Imran said he is ready to hold joint elections in July this year if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dissolves the National Assembly by next month. He also said his party would not allow the government to pressure the Supreme Court into evading the election.

He also said that the interim governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost their legal cover after the stipulated 90 days expired. He demanded that the caretaker governments be dismantled and replaced with a new neutral caretaker configuration.

To a question on the appointment of Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab, he recalled; “When we were about to form our government in Punjab, three groups were formed within the party. Buzdar was brought in because there was no opposition to him,”

Asked about not giving party tickets for the Punjab Assembly elections to some candidates, Imran Khan said: “Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar and Fawad Chaudhry had been our federal ministers. If I put them all in Punjab, then who will I work with in the federation? Countries don’t run on wishes,” he said, adding that no decision had yet been made on the party’s candidate for the post of Punjab chief minister.

He said he was trying to make the PTI a party that believes in merit. “After the elections, the party will first hold an intra-party election so that merit can be given to the party. When asked about General Bajwa’s stance on the Kashmir issue, Imran said, “Anyone who believes in Pakistan’s vision cannot forget Kashmir. There were people who said to mend the relationship with India. There were people who wanted a relationship with India for their own benefit. But until India restores the status of Kashmir, there can be no normalization of relations with India”.

