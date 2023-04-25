President Xi receives credentials of 70 ambassadors to China





Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after receiving credentials from 70 ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in capital Beijing, April 24, 2023. (Xinhua) Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. Xi also received Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming. Welcoming the ambassadors, Xi asked them to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to heads of state, leaders of organizations and the people. China is ready to deepen friendship and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with the peoples of other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit and push forward bilateral relations, Xi said, adding that It was hoped that the ambassadors will have a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China and serve as emissaries of friendship and bridges of cooperation. The Chinese government will provide support and amenities to ambassadors in the performance of their duties. Over the past three years, China has come a long way in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by putting people and life first. In this process, China has received sincere help from many countries and peoples. China has also taken concrete steps to fully support the global fight against Covid-19, worked with other countries to implement the vision of building a global community of health for all, and strengthened the bond of mutual assistance and shared destiny, Xi said. China has embarked on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects and will promote national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization, Xi said. China will stick to the path of peaceful development, adhere to the national policy of opening up, firmly pursue a strategy of mutually beneficial opening up, and create more opportunities for the world through its own development, Xi noted. Xi said China is willing to work with the international community to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, uphold common values of mankind, promote mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries, jointly face various global challenges, and make continuous progress towards building a community with a shared future for mankind. Ambassadors are; Tuvshin Badral from Mongolia, Anyin Choo from Guyana, Hallam Henry from Barbados, Aldonov F. Alvarez from El Salvador, Andreas Riecken from Austria, Thorir Ibsen from Iceland, Jesus Seade from Mexico, Leena-Kaisa Mikkola from Finland and Marie-Pascale Beverage from Finland Monaco, Anne Lafortune from Seychelles, Winfred NO Hammond from Ghana, Mohamed Ghassan from Bahrain, Charif Maoulana from Comoros, Analisa Low from Trinidad and Tobago, Allan Joseph Chintedza from Malawi, Hassane Rabehi from Algeria, Maja Stefanovic from Serbia and Farhod Arziev from Uzbekistan, Robert Nicholas Burns from USA, Pradeep Kumar Rawat from India, David Ateti Teaabo from Kiribati, Mohammed Al-Maitami from Yemen, Nuryshev Shakhrat from Kazakhstan and Giuseppe Yoffreda from Venezuela, Mhd. Hasanein Khaddam from Syria, Garba Seyni from Niger, Patricia Hildegard Flor from Germany, Luamanuvae A. Mariner from Samoa, Abdulrahman Ahmad Al-Harbi from Saudi Arabia, Chung Jae-Ho from the Republic of Korea, Bishnu Pukar Shrestha from Nepal and Ibrahima Sory Sylla from Senegal, Marcos Galvao from Brazil, Oliver Wonekha from Uganda, Monday Semaya from South Sudan, Martha Mavrommati from Cyprus, Kenneth Sentle Rabale from Lesotho, Juerg Burri from Switzerland, Paulette Bethel from Bahamas, Hannes Hanso from Estonia , Assem Hanafi from Egypt, Omer Mohamed Ahmed Siddig from Sudan, Morgulov Igor from Russia, Jennifer May from Canada, Paulo Jorge Nascimento from Portugal, Batlang Serema from Botswana, Maryland. Jashim Uddin from Bangladesh, Musaeva Aktilek from Kyrgyzstan, Peter Lizak from Slovakia, Grahame Robert Morton from New Zealand, Tin Maung Swe from Myanmar, Evgenios Kalpyris from Greece, Arlindo Do Rosario from Cape Verde, Aminata Koita from Guinea, John Busuttil from Malta, Mauricio Hurtado from Chile, Pick Fung Ho-Chong from Suriname, Jaime A. Flor Cruz from the Philippines, Sergio Cabrera Cardenas from Colombia, Tefera Derbew Yimam from Ethiopia, Bertrand Lortholary from France, Marco Vinicio Balarezo Lizarzaburu from Peru and Ismail Hakki Musa from Turkey, Dennis Nai NY from Vanuatu, Telesphore Irambona from Burundi, Allah-Maye Halina from Chad, Dario Galassi from San Marino and Jorge Toledo Albinana from the European Union. (Xinhua)

