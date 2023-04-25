The Civil Service chief accused Boris Johnson of lying about Partygate





The head of the civil service Case Simon accused Boris Johnson of lying during the Partygate scandal, according to a new book about the tumultuous time of former Tory prime ministers at No 10. The cabinet secretaries’ struggles with Mr Johnson during the saga are detailed in a new book Sir Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell, Johnson at age 10. I don’t know what more I can do to stand up to a lying prime minister, Mr Case told an associate, according to an excerpt published in The temperature. The Cabinet Secretary told the associate he had tried to confront Mr Johnson but he is not listening to me. However, the book does not offer details of the context of Mr Cases’ remarks, such as when he may have thought Mr Johnson had lied or the advice he gave about rallies at the n ° 10 during the covid crisis. It raised the possibility that the Cabinet Secretary could be asked to appear before MPs who are still investigating whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about what he knew about parties breaking the rules. The cross-party privileges committee is expected to meet this week to decide whether to call more witnesses before concluding the investigation. They say it’s not too late for new evidence. Mr Case also allegedly told an associate that he did not want to quit so soon after Mark [Sedwill] left saying: What is the guarantee that he will not bring in my place someone even less capable of resisting [Mr Johnson]? The Cabinet Office said it would not comment on the alleged conversations, but did not outright deny the claim about Mr Case. A friend of Case said it was deeply disappointing that a respected author had written this without verifying its veracity. Case has been under pressure since Matt HancockThe leaked messages showed him criticizing Mr Johnson and mocking holidaymakers forced to self-isolate during Covid. Tory MPs slammed Mr Case and expressed surprise that he managed to avoid fines during the Partygate saga, as he was photographed at some of the rule-breaking events. A Cabinet Office spokesman said: We do not comment on alleged conversations or speculation. We have had no prior contact from the author regarding these claims. A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee and will consider its findings when presented. Our understanding of Simon Cases’ position is that he does not believe Boris Johnson knowingly or deliberately misled Parliament. Originally Posted April 24, 2023 at 07:09

