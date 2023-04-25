Jury selection to begin in Donald Trump’s civil rape trial | donald trump





A federal court in New York will begin selecting a jury on Tuesday to hear evidence that Donald Trump raped famed advice columnist E Jean Carroll nearly three decades ago.

Carroll alleges Trump pinned her against the wall of a New York City department store and sexually assaulted her in late 1995 or early the following year while they were out shopping together. She brought the case last year under a New York state law opening a one-year window for adult victims of sexual assault to file civil suits after the statute of limitations expired. .

The case is, at least so far, the only one to come to court among more than a dozen allegations of rape, groping and other sexual assaults against the former president as well as charges according to which he entered unannounced into women’s locker rooms during beauty contests.

Trump is not expected to attend the trial after his lawyers said he would not testify. Although Carrolls’ attorneys could ask the judge to put Trump on the stand as a hostile witness, they said they have no intention of doing so.

Trump’s legal team offers to ask potential jurors if they think the #MeToo movement has gone too far and what their take is on the sexual assault allegations made against Brett Kavanaugh during the Senate hearing on his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Carrolls’ attorneys are seeking to identify potential jurors who follow Trump on his social media network, Truth Social. They also want to ask if any of them believe Trump is claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him. Legal experts say the judge, Lewis Kaplan, is likely to limit overtly political questions.

Kaplan ordered that the members of the jury not be identified in public because of the significant risk that they would be subject to outside pressure and targeted for retaliation and harassment from people unhappy with any verdict that might be reached.

Carroll accuses Trump of assaulting her in a dressing room at the New York department store Bergdorf Goodman after she asked for help choosing a gift for a friend. She said the businessman pressured her to try on a see-through bodysuit, then walked into the locker room with her.

Carroll said she pushed the businessman away after he forcibly kissed her.

Then he slammed her against the wall once more, pulled down her pantyhose and forcefully raped her for several minutes until she managed to push him away and flee the store, the lawsuit alleges. .

Among the witnesses expected to be called by Carroll are two women who say she quickly told them about the alleged assault. Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin have since corroborated the account.

Carroll said she did not file a police report at the time because she was in shock and did not want to consider herself a rape victim. She also said Martin advised her to shut up because Trump was a powerful businessman who would bury Carroll.

Carroll changed his mind when Trump was elected president and after the accusations against film producer Harvey Weinstein that led to the #MeToo movement. She wrote a book, Why do we need men? A modest proposal, detailing abuse of one type or another by a number of men, including Trump. Excerpts were published in New York magazine.

Trump called Carroll’s allegations a complete scam and said his book should be sold in the fiction section.

She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York department store and within minutes had her passed out. It’s a hoax and a lie, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Carroll has two separate cases against Trump. The first accuses him of having defamed her in 2019 when he denied his accusations. This case has not yet been judged.

