Jokowi to Puncak Waringin for Spouse Program, Mrs. Iriana in Charge









west mangarai – President Joko Widodo again reviewed the readiness of Puncak Waringin as one of the venues for the 42nd ASEAN Summit or ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo on Tuesday (25/4/2023). About 1.5 months ago Jokowi visited and checked. President Jokowi arrived at Puncak Waringin at 10:10 a.m. WITA and departed at 10:49 a.m. WITA. The President’s visit to Puncak Waringin was accompanied by First Lady Iriana, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Governor of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Viktor Laiskodat and his wife. “Mr. President reviewed Puncak Waringin’s readiness ahead of the ASEAN summit for the spouses program,” said Shana Fatina, senior director of the Tourism Authority’s enforcement agency. of Labuan Bajo Flores (BPOLBF), Tuesday (25/4/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Puncak Waringin is ready to become the Spot Spouse program, which is a place of accompanying activities for heads of state attending the ASEAN summit. Iriana will invite the main companion to visit Puncak Waringin on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit activities. The culmination of the ASEAN summit will be held from May 9 to 11, 2023. At Puncak Waringin they will witness or try the weaving process. There will also be an exhibition of the musical instrument Sasando, an MSME exhibition and a lunch. “The Conjoint program is basically a half-day event for Ms. Iriana to bring guests of the Head of State’s wife to get to know them. Go for a walk. In fact, if you go abroad in tourist places, because it’s a bit complicated here, so go to Puncak Waringin,” Shana explained. Puncak Waringin was built as one of the main tourist spots in Labuan Bajo Super Priority Tourist Destination (DPSP). Located at an altitude of about 50 meters above sea level, Puncak Waringin is the best place to view the beauty of the city. There is a cone-shaped building at the top. Part of the Manggarai traditional house style building has an observation deck, as the best place to enjoy the sunset and the charm of Labuan Bajo. From this place, a beautiful panorama of the waters of Labuan Bajo with hundreds of phinisi ships is presented. The sea view combined with the beauty of a group of small islands is a special charm. Puncak Waringin was built by the PUPR ministry in August 2019-March 2021. President Jokowi inaugurated it in October 2021, but it has not been opened to the public so far. The West Manggarai (Pemkab) Regency Government is still exploring cooperation with a second party to manage it. While visiting Puncak Waringin, Jokowi wore a long-sleeved white shirt and black pants. On his left chest is the President’s badge. This review was carried out on the sidelines of the family Eid celebration in Labuan

Down. Watch the video “Foreign Minister: ASEAN summit preparations on track“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(efr/BIR)

