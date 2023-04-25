Indian envoy to China presents credentials to President Xi Jinping





beijing: Indian Ambassador to Beijing Pradeep Kumar Rawat presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, state media reported. President Xi received credentials from 70 ambassadors to China, including Rawat, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Don’t miss the in-depth and unbiased stories from northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our privacy policy US envoy to China Robert Nicholas Burns was also among the ambassadors who presented their credentials to Xi, also general secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Rawat succeeded Vikram Misri as India’s envoy to Beijing in March 2022. An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the Class of 1990, Rawat previously served as India’s Ambassador to the Netherlands. Rawat’s appointment came amid the continuing stalemate on Ladakh’s eastern border. The two countries have held 18 rounds of military-level talks to resolve the issue. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Earlier in his diplomatic career, Rawat served in Hong Kong and Beijing. Rawat served as India’s Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017 to December 2020. He is fluent in Mandarin. Xi also received Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming. Prior to his appointment as SCO general secretary, Zhang served as a senior Chinese diplomat. In his welcome speech to the ambassadors, Xi said China stands ready to deepen friendship and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with the peoples of other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, and to advancing bilateral relations. It is hoped that the ambassadors will have a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China and serve as envoys of friendship and bridges of cooperation, he said. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The Chinese government will provide support and amenities for ambassadors in carrying out their duties, he said. Over the past three years, China has come a long way in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by putting people and lives first. In this process, China has received sincere help from many countries and peoples, he said. China has also taken concrete steps to fully support the global fight against COVID-19, worked with other countries to implement the vision of building a global community of health for all, and strengthened the bond mutual assistance and shared destiny, he said. China has embarked on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects and will promote national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization, Xi said. China will stick to the path of peaceful development, adhere to the national policy of opening up, firmly pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up, and create more opportunities for the world through its own development, he said. . ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Dear reader,

Over the past four years, IsMojo revolutionized the coverage of North East India with our sharp, impactful and unbiased coverage. And we don’t say that: you, our readers, say that about us. Thanks to you, we have become the largest independent multimedia digital news platform in North East India.

Now we need your help to sustain what you started.

We fiercely protect our independent status and wish to remain so: it helps us to deliver quality journalism, free from bias and agendas. Whether it’s traveling to the most remote areas to cover various issues or paying honest salaries to local journalists to encourage them, we spend our money where it counts.

Now we seek your support to remain truly independent, impartial and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we can’t do it without you.

Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo. THANKS,

Karma Paljor

Managing Editor, eastmojo.com China is willing to work with the international community to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative (GDI). the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) proposed by him. The three uphold the common values ​​of mankind, promote mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries, jointly face various global challenges, and continuously make progress towards building a community with a shared future for mankind. , Xi said, Xinhua reported. Read also | International Gita Mahotsav will be held in Australia from April 28-30 Like that: As Loading… Related Latest stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastmojo.com/neighbourhood-watch/china/2023/04/25/indian-envoy-to-china-presents-credentials-to-president-xi-jinping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos