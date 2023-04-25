Trump to release letter from King Charles without permission: report





Former President Donald Trump is set to release a private letter written to him by King Charles III nearly three decades ago, allegedly without the British monarch’s consent.

The note, written by the then Prince of Wales in 1995, will appear in “Letters to Trump”, which contains the 45th President’s collection of correspondence with world leaders and celebrities, including Vladimir Putin, Princess Diana, Alec Baldwin and Arnold Palmer. .

The Daily Telegraph reported that in the missive to Trump, now 76, Charles thanks the real estate mogul for offering him honorary membership at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

The prince wishes Trump success in his business and expresses interest in visiting his estate in Florida, according to the outlet.

The future king also reportedly invited Trump to visit the Charles Institute of Architecture in London.

“Letters to Trump” arrives on Tuesday, less than two weeks before the coronation of Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Trump praised Charles after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September, writing in a post on his Truth Social platform that he “will be a great and wonderful king.”

Donald Trump is set to publish a letter written to him by King Charles in 1995, allegedly without the monarch’s permission. Getty Images

The former president last met Charles and other senior members of the royal family in 2019, when he and his wife Melania attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. The year before he met Queen Elizabeth for tea at Windsor Castle – and infamously kept the monarch waiting for 12 minutes.

In interviews over the years, the one-term president has said his two trips to the UK in 2018 and 2019 were among the highlights of his tenure.

“Letters to Trump,” which sells for a whopping $99, also features a letter Princess Diana sent to Trump — whom she addressed simply as “Donald” — less than two months before. his death in a car accident in Paris.

Trump last met Charles in 2019 during his state visit to the UK with his wife Melania. Getty Images

In her note dated July 3, 1997, Diana thanked Trump for the flowers he had delivered to her home on her 36th birthday.

They are truly beautiful, and I am deeply touched that you thought of me in such a special way, she reportedly wrote.

Months after Diana’s death, Trump boasted in a radio interview with Howard Stern that he “could have” had sex with the late royal – but only if she had passed a blood test first. HIV testing.

The king’s note will appear in the book “Letters to Trump” which will be published on April 25. Winning Team Publishing

It wasn’t the last time Trump clashed with the Windsors: in 2012, he publicly slammed Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, after photos of her sunbathing topless in France surfaced published in a magazine, triggering an outcry.

“Kate Middleton is awesome, but she shouldn’t sunbathe naked alone to blame herself,” Trump tweeted at the time.

Royal biographer Christopher Anderson wrote in his new book, “The King: The Life of Charles III,” that Trump’s tweet drew “torrents of profanity” from Prince Charles and his sons.

The book includes a letter from Princess Diana written two weeks before her death, in which she thanks “Donald” for a bouquet of flowers he sent her on her birthday. Getty Images

“Letters to Trump” also includes an exchange between Trump and Putin from 2013 regarding the arrival of the Miss Universe pageant in Russia.

The book also contains letters from other controversial foreign leaders, including North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

There are also memos addressed to Trump by former US Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Trump’s extensive collection of correspondence includes his exchanges with Russian Vladimir Putin. Getty Images

The 320-page hardcover volume also features liner notes from a list of A-listers, including Liza Minelli, Regis Philbin, Jay Leno and Oprah Winfrey, who wrote to the former ‘The Apprentice’ host that he had made her “a bit tearful”. after praising it in a book.

“I knew them all,” Trump told Breitbart News last month, “and every single one of them kissed my ass, and now I’ve only got half of them kissing my ass.” .”

