President Jokowi completes readiness check for ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finished checking the preparations for the Summit Asian 42nd in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). For your information, the series of events of Indonesia’s 42nd ASEAN Chairmanship will culminate with the ASEAN Country Leaders’ Summit on May 10-11, 2023. “BaMr. President has just checked the preparations for the 42nd ASEAN Summit to be held, God willing, in Labuan Bajo on May 10-11, 2023,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in her statement on Tuesday ( 4/25/2023). Over the two days of the Summit, there were a total of eight meetings. President Jokowi will chair five meetings on the first day. Jokowi will also chair two meetings on the second day of the conference. At the same time, another meeting was chaired in turn by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The preparation of the venue for the summit meeting was also verified by the Head of State. Foreign Minister Retno said that the form of the delegation meeting will be divided into forms plenary session, retreat, and also joint program (head of state with husband/wife). Next, the President would also have checked the readiness of Komodo airport for arrivals and departures, as well as the hotel where the delegates are staying. Retno said that he has prepared two routes, namely international and domestic. “SO there will be facilities for immigration and also facilities for conveyor belts which will specifically receive the goods of visitors from abroad. Thus, the airport preparations will continue to be made, including the panels for the ASEAN summit,” he said. “SO Mr. President’s guidelines are clear so that good hospitality is the priority and comfort is maintained for all our guests who will attend the 42 ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo,” Retno concluded.



