Trump civil rape case: what is he accused of and what happens next? | donald trump





The rape case brought in New York against Donald Trump by famed advice columnist E Jean Carroll has captured America’s attention as the latest legal drama involving the former US president.

The case is the only one to come to court so far among more than a dozen allegations of rape, touching and other sexual assaults against Trump.

What does Carroll accuse Trump of?

Carroll has filed two separate lawsuits against Trump. The first accuses her of defamation after accusing her of lying in her book, Why do we need men? A modest proposal, in which she accuses Trump and other men of having abused her.

Carroll filed the second lawsuit after New York passed a law last year giving adult victims of sexual assault a one-year window to file civil suits against their attackers when the statute of limitations expired. She is seeking damages after accusing Trump of assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

The first trial is pending amid legal wrangling over whether Trump can be prosecuted for comments he made as president.

What was Trump’s response to the accusations?

Trump has denied the allegations with his usual vigor, repeatedly claiming that Carroll was totally lying and calling her nuts. He also claimed that he would never assault her because she was not my type.

Trump also claimed never to have met Carroll, even though they were photographed with their wives in 1987.

He said: I have never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book which should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section.

Why is the US Department of Justice siding with Trump in Carroll’s libel suit?

The Justice Department asked to move the defamation case from state to federal court on the grounds that Trump’s 2019 public statements denying rape were made as part of his job as president. The administration then argued that Carroll is not suing Trump as an individual but as an employee of the US government and therefore the government should be replaced by Trump as a defendant.

The government thus claims that this case is virtually identical in principle to a lawsuit against a postal driver for causing a car accident while delivering the mail, the judge said in considering the position.

The judge rejected the claim that the president was just another government employee and said his statements about Carroll were not part of his job anyway.

What if Trump loses the sexual assault case?

If the jury finds that Trump raped or assaulted Carroll, they are likely to order him to pay damages. It will also mean that for the first time in US history, a jury will have found a former president to be a rapist.

Political scientists say it is unlikely to do much damage to Trump’s race for the Republican presidential nomination next year, as his most ardent supporters see the various lawsuits against him as a conspiracy.

But it will add to his already considerable political baggage in the general election and pose a further obstacle to his re-election as president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/apr/25/trump-e-jean-carroll-rape-civil-new-york-case

