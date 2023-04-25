West must forge new global alliance to contain Xi’s imperial ambitions





As part of Bidens’ bid to limit Beijing’s ability to invade Taiwan, the US president is stepping up efforts to press America’s allies in the region into action, while cracking down on criticism from Republicans that he has been too lenient towards China, in particular on the recent affair of the spy balloon. The latest evidence of a more assertive approach can be seen in US diplomacy in South Korea, as President Yoon Suk Yeol prepares to arrive in Washington on Monday for a high-level state visit. Biden sought to reassure one of his longtime allies in the region that his biggest chipmakers will not seek to take advantage of business opportunities that could arise if China bans US microchip giant Micron. Technology to operate on Chinese soil. The potential flashpoint came after Chinese officials grew frustrated with US sanctions against its chip industry. As part of efforts to counter China’s technological ambitions, the White House has launched a crackdown on Chinese companies seeking to obtain or manufacture advanced semiconductors by restricting US exports to the country. One of China’s biggest chipmakers, Yangtze Memory Technologies, has been placed on a trade blacklist that prevents it from acquiring US technology unless the supplier has a hard-to-obtain license. Beijing responded by launching a national security investigation into Micron. Although there are doubts that Microns’ business will be curtailed because China is so dependent on US-made chips, Biden has asked Seoul to put pressure on its two biggest chipmakers, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, so they resist the urge to take over the market. share. Although there is the risk that this move could trigger a costly tech war, Biden is right to go this far. It’s a reassuring first step in efforts to counter China’s aggression, but it must be the start of a much broader and more concerted international campaign to counter Xi’s slashing. The reality is that for too long the United States, Europe and some of the larger Indo-Pacific countries have been sound asleep while China has flexed its muscles.

