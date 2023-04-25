E. Jean Carroll’s battery and defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump begins: what you need to know





New York CNN—

Columnist E. Jean Carroll’s civil battery and libel trial against former President Donald Trump is due to begin on Tuesday.

Carroll alleges that Trump forcibly raped and groped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan luxury department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denies the charges and has said Carroll was not my type.

Unlike his dramatic appearance in New York state court earlier this month, Trump is unlikely to appear in federal court in Manhattan, his attorneys said, unless he is called to testify in a the Carrolls case or choose to speak up in his own defence. As this is a civil matter, he is not required to appear.

Jury selection begins on Tuesday and the trial is expected to last up to two weeks.

Trump is not being criminally prosecuted for Carroll’s rape allegations. Carroll did not specify an amount in his civil suit filed in Manhattan federal court, but seeks monetary damages and a retraction of an October 2022 social media statement Trump made about Carroll. .

Here’s what you need to know:

Nearly four years after Carroll first went public with the allegations in 2019, a jury is expected to be pressed. Federal District Judge Lewis Kaplan is expected to select a pool of about 100 potential jurors.

The lawyers asked the judge to question the group of jurors on issues such as their potential biases and their knowledge of Carroll, Trump and the outstanding legal issues that Trump faces in unrelated cases, such as his recent indictment before the New York County Criminal Court.

The jury will remain anonymous to the public and the attorneys, the judge said. The decision was partly influenced by Trump’s threats to the state Supreme Court judge overseeing his criminal case in New York.

Lawyers for Carroll and Trump could make opening statements late Tuesday.

Carroll filed the lawsuit last November under New York’s Adult Survivors Act of 2022, which opened a look-back window for sexual assault allegations like Carroll with long-expired statutes of limitations.

The former Elle columnist first told her story in June 2019 when she published an excerpt from her book What Do We Need Men For in New York Magazine ahead of the book’s release.

And, even though I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In the meantime, and for the record, E. Jean Carroll is not telling the truth, she is a woman with whom I have nothing to do, whom I did not know, and who would have no interest in knowing her if ever I had the opportunity. Now all I have to do is go through years of legal nonsense in order to clear my name of her and her bogus lawyer attacks on me. This can only happen to Trump!

The lawsuit argues that the denial of Carroll’s allegations is defamatory and caused him emotional, reputational and professional harm.

Trump lawyer corrects him after mistake during deposition

Carrolls’ account of the alleged rape after meeting Trump at Bergdorf Goodman in the fall of 1995 or the spring of 1996 is detailed in the lawsuit.

She remembers telling Trump she was 52 at the time. Both are now 70 years old.

She helped Trump buy a girl when he recognized her leaving the store, Carroll says.

Hey, you’re that advice lady! he told her, according to the trial. Hey, you’re that real estate tycoon! she replied.

Trump directed what started as light shopping to the lingerie department where he suggested Carroll try on a bodysuit, depending on the costume. Carroll says Trump then guided her to a dressing room, where she jokingly suggested he try on lingerie.

Once in the locker room, Trump lunged at Carroll, pushing her against the wall, banging her head quite hard and putting his mouth to her lips, according to the lawsuit. As Carroll fought back, Trump pushed her against the wall again, stuck her hand under her dress and pulled down her pantyhose, according to the lawsuit.

Trump unzipped his overcoat and unzipped his pants. Trump then pushed his fingers around Carroll’s genitals and forced his penis inside her, according to the suit.

Carroll eventually pushed him away with his knee and ran out of the locker room to exit the store, according to the lawsuit.

The former president categorically denies that the interaction and assault ever took place.

After Carroll went public, Trump said he had never met this person.

Trump’s attorney has made several legal attempts to dismiss the lawsuit with Carroll and once attempted to counter-sue her, alleging that Carroll violated New York’s anti-SLAPP law prohibiting frivolous libel suits, a claim dismissed by Judge Kaplan.

Carroll first sued Trump for defamation in 2019 over statements he made denying the allegations at the time. That case has been put on hold pending further litigation on how to handle the case because Trump was president when he made the statements at issue in the lawsuit.

Lawyers for the career advice columnist said Carroll will likely take the stand to tell her story to the jury.

Trump, however, is unlikely to appear in federal court in Manhattan, his lawyers said, unless he is called to testify in the Carrolls case or chooses to speak in his own defense. .

Trump’s attorney told the court that Trump wanted to attend the trial, but said it would be a burden on the city and court staff to accommodate him given the security protection he receives.

Judge Kaplan did not decide whether the hell instructed the jury on Trump’s absence from the defense table.

Jurors are expected to see at least parts of Trump’s video deposition taken last October for the case. Excerpts from the deposition were previously unsealed in court records before the trial.

Carrolls’ lead attorney Roberta Kaplan, a civil attorney who has represented women in high-profile sexual assault litigation like victims of Jeffrey Epstein, said her team can take Carrolls’ case without Trump appears. (Carrolls’ attorney and the judge are unrelated.)

Two longtime friends of Carroll, who confirmed she confided in them shortly after the alleged incident more than two decades ago, can testify to corroborate Carroll’s story, Judge Kaplan said. ruled on objections from Trump’s legal team.

Carroll said when she confided in journalist Lisa Birnbach, her friend told her she had been raped and that she should report the incident to the police at the time.

When she told former local TV anchor Carol Martin a day or two later, Martin warned Carroll that she was no match for Trump’s army of lawyers and said that it was better to keep it to herself, which is ultimately what Carroll did until 2019, she says.

Two other women who allege Trump physically forced himself on them can also testify to their allegations, the judge said.

Jessica Leeds alleged that Trump, sitting next to her on a plane, groped her on a flight from Texas to New York in 1979. Leeds, who first came out in the election 2016 presidential election, said in a deposition for that case that Trump admitted remembering her from the plane when she saw him at an event some time after the alleged incident.

People Magazine editor Natasha Stoynoff similarly alleges that Trump groped her and tried to forcefully kiss her in 2005 when Stoynoff was at Mar-a-Lago to interview Trump and a then-pregnant Melania Trump at the occasion of their first wedding anniversary.

Trump denies that the two incidents ever happened.

Carroll’s lawyers are expected to show the jury a black-and-white photo of Trump where he interacts with several people, including his then-wife Ivana, Carroll and her then-husband.

A transcript of his October 2022 deposition revealed that Trump mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples when he reviewed the photo during the deposition.

I don’t know who Marla is, Trump said when shown the photo. It’s Marla, yeah. She’s my wife, he says when asked to clarify.

E. Jean Carroll: ‘I’m Not Sorry’ (2019)

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, then stepped in and said no, it’s Carroll, according to the transcript.

Carroll’s lawyers said the photo proves that Trump had in fact met Carroll and that she might be his type.

Trump’s comments on the 2016 election campaign denying Leeds and Stoynoff’s allegations can also be admitted as evidence, the judge said.

Like Carroll, Trump claimed the allegations are false and implausible in part because the women aren’t attractive or his type.

Jurors can also hear the controversial Access Hollywood tape on which Trump can be heard telling show host Billy Bush how he would use his fame to aggressively prey on women.

Trump wrote his graphic language on the tape, which first surfaced during his 2016 presidential campaign, as locker room speech that wasn’t actually true.

Judge Kaplan ruled that a jury could reasonably conclude that Trump had admitted in the Access Hollywood Tape that he had in fact had contact with female genitalia in the past without their consent, or that he had attempted to do so, and the jury can see accounts from Leeds and Stoynoff in support of that argument.

