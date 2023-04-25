Assemblies dissolved following electoral allusions





LAHORE:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan explained the reasons behind the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, saying he dissolved them after everyone including the leaders of the government and former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa has suggested this is the only way to push for elections.

In an interview with a private news channel, the former Prime Minister took the ruling coalition to task for what he described as delaying maneuvers (in the holding of elections).

He also explained that all senior political leaders of the ruling coalition were of the opinion that if the PTI wanted early elections, it should dissolve its governments.

He revealed that in a meeting he had with the former army chief alongside President Arif Alvi, General Bajwa also suggested the same.

During the interview, he said he learned from a Middle Eastern leader that the then army chief had turned against him, adding that he had begun to pressure the United States. United against his party.

“He had started lobbying the United States a long time ago and wanted the Americans to approve his extension. To this end, General Bajwa also wanted good relations with India and did not care about Kashmiris,” he claimed.

Last week, the CS had asked all political parties to reach a consensus on the date of the simultaneous holding of the general elections of the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies as soon as possible; otherwise, the court had noted, its order regarding the May 14 Punjab Assembly elections would come into effect.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar was hearing a constitutional petition filed by a citizen, asking to hold elections to the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies on the same day.

During the interview, Imran added that he had given PTI Central Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi the mandate to hold talks with the PDM.

“If they give an SC-approved proposal on joint and immediate ballots – dissolving their governments in May – only then can we talk. But if they leave it open, then it’s just a trap,” he argued.

The deposed Prime Minister added that the most important condition is the removal of current Guardian setups. “These configurations have become unconstitutional now and we want real caretaker governments to be put in place,” Imran added.

Imran added that according to his ‘readings’, the former army chief had no ideology as he ‘rescued’ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif when he was aware of his corruption.

“They still had more information than is publicly available…but he was prepared to give these people an NRO. How can you give an NRO to these thieves if you have a sense of morality or ideology,” he added.

The former prime minister called General Bajwa a “liar”, adding that when asked if he wanted to bring Shehbaz to power, he called the Sharifs “the biggest enemy”.

Asked about extension offers to the former army chief, the former prime minister said the first time he heard of a plan he told General Bajwa he could also grant an extension if that was what he had been promised. side and asked him not to overthrow the government.

Imran said General Bajwa told him the first extension had been a mistake, revealing that the government had come under pressure to grant him an extension.

He also revealed that the second bid was made when he pushed for an election following the floods, but the then army chief cited the floods as a reason for not going ahead. ‘Before.

He said he learned that Shehbaz had offered him an extension, but it was Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif who backed down.

