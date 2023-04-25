Prospects for the Coalition Party 2024 – Kompas.id

Previously, five general presidents of political parties (Golkar, Gerindra, PKB, PAN and PPP) explored the possibility of forming a grand coalition, likely to carry Prabowo Subianto. Interestingly, the party leadership meeting was also attended by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). If it materializes, this grand coalition would represent almost 50% of the composition of the seats in the DPR, or 284 seats out of 575.

Meanwhile, a few months earlier, three parties, namely Nasdem, Democrats and PKS, had declared Anies Baswedan as their presidential candidate.

With the certainty of a candidate who will advance to the presidential election, voters can begin to examine the candidate’s achievements, performance and background. Voters can also compare candidates who have the skill and ability to lead Indonesia amid tough national and global challenges.

Even if there is certainty about which candidate will advance in the elections, the dismantling of coalitions is always possible and can lead to coalition uncertainty. The effects of the electoral system, including the holding of simultaneous elections and the high requirements for the presidential nomination, contribute to creating uncertainty within the coalition.

Uncertainty about coalitions is also driven by the fact that there is no guarantee that the coalitions that have been formed can survive until the registration period. The lack of strong ties allows parties to easily navigate between coalition blocs. Moreover, at the same time, the mid-table parties clashed to be able to nominate their executives as candidates for the vice-presidency.

Complexity

The certainty of the names of the candidates for the presidential election cannot provide certainty about the coalition bloc that will be formed. Currently, parties will still face a number of complications in forming coalitions. Much of the complexity of forming a coalition stems from the high presidential nomination requirements that make it difficult for parties to negotiate.

The difficulty in building the coalition was evident from the stalemate in coalition talks at the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB), which consisted of Golkar, PAN and PPP; and the Greater Indonesia Awakening Coalition made up of Gerindra and PKB. Over the past year, the two coalitions have failed to agree on a mechanism for determining candidates and deciding which presidential-cawapres pairings to field.

The complexity of forming a stable coalition is also influenced by the timing of simultaneous presidential and legislative elections. The simultaneous implementation of presidential and legislative elections requires the party to estimate the effect of support for the presidential election on the party’s votes in legislative elections. This situation forces the party to wait for which candidate has the potential to win and influence the party’s vote in the general election.

In addition, there are also internal parties barter between nominating party or non-party cadres as presidential candidates/cawapres. In simultaneous elections, the appointment of potential party cadres is seen as having the potential to increase the solidity of cadres and voters as well as to move the party machine.

Amidst the uncertainty and stalemate of this coalition, the exploration of a grand coalition and the announcement of a presidential candidate by the PDI-P could become milestone new alliance. This should encourage parties to accelerate the formation of a more stable coalition.

Sustainability

The candidate’s probability of victory factor, power sharing (power sharing) that is fair between coalition parties, and the same political platform/agenda is an important variable that can overcome the complexity of party coalitions in the presidential election. In the two presidential elections, we see that the presidential candidate can become the anchor of the coalition.

In the 2004 presidential election, for example, the charismatic figure of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) became something of a game-changer who united several parties into the Popular Coalition in the second round of the presidential election. During the 2014 presidential election, Jokowi emerged as a populist figure capable of attracting all-party leaders to the Great Indonesia Coalition (KIH). His influence is enhanced as he has stable eligibility and has a higher chance of winning than Prabowo. This situation made it possible to confirm Jokowi’s candidacy well before the election.

In the upcoming presidential election of 2024, the absence of a dominant presidential candidate will make the factors of forming a coalition more complex. In the midst of this situation, President Jokowi’s personality has become one of the important variables to influence the formation of a coalition. Moreover, the election will be held in a situation where the level of public satisfaction and confidence in the government is stable and high.

Public confidence and voter satisfaction with government performance have made the figure of Jokowi inseparable from the political map for the coming 2024. Public satisfaction with government has remained relatively stable at over 60-65% since the government’s second term. In fact, in the March survey, 73.1% of respondents said they were satisfied with the performance of the president (Political Indicator, March 2023).

Moreover, Jokowi’s electoral influence is still high. It is estimated that a third of the 55.5% of Jokowi voters in the 2019 presidential election are still waiting for a political signal from Jokowi before choosing a particular presidential candidate. It is not surprising that the political endorsement of Jokowi has an electoral effect on increasing the eligibility of one of the candidates.

In exploring the Grand Coalition, for example, the Jokowi factor cannot be completely removed as an anchor and glue between the parties, although on several occasions he has often expressed his position that he is not the general president of a political party. Jokowi’s political influence in the Grand Coalition, for example, can be seen in the commitment of all five parties to pursue the agenda and programs of the Jokowi government if he wins the presidential election.

Amid this opportunity, political vulnerability also lurks. Vulnerabilities can arise if President Jokowi’s political interest shifts in favor of a particular candidate. Or, if the PDI-P initiates a new coalition axis that may attract one or two Grand Coalition parties.

Outlook

Amidst this complex situation, it is still quite difficult to predict the future direction of the cross-party coalition. The parties are still trying to find common ground, especially regarding the nomination of presidential candidates/cawapres. After nominating Ganjar as its presidential candidate, the PDI-P can become the initiator of a new coalition or choose to join the Grand Coalition.

As a party that won the 2014 and 2019 elections and can appoint the president without having to form a coalition, the coalition options that the PDI-P takes can influence the coalition’s roadmap for the presidential election in the future. However, so far, these options are still difficult to predict due to dynamic coalition conditions and fluctuations in the level of eligibility of presidential candidates. The uncertainty about the prospects for a coalition between parties shows how complex the formation of a coalition is.

The effect of extreme multi-party combination resulting in strong political fragmentation with a requirement to nominate 20% of seats in parliament makes forming a coalition very difficult. It was therefore very difficult to push the parties to form a first permanent coalition.

For political parties, past coalitions can give them time to discuss agendas, policies and campaign platforms. The party is also more flexible in preparing a new government roadmap in the transition period before the inauguration of a new president.

Going forward, amid the frenzy of cross-party coalition talks, it is also important for us to remember that parties can prioritize serious discussion of the political agendas that will be championed by candidates and coalition parties. .

This is important given the governance challenges that will be more severe in the future, such as the implementation of clean and anti-corruption governance, the reduction of poverty and economic inequalities in society, as well as the health, environment and climate change issues.

Arya FernandesChair of the Department of Policy and Social Change, SCRS