How the West should prepare for the Turkish elections

On May 14, Turkish citizens will decide on their next president and a new parliament. If the polls prove correct, voters could choose to end the more than 20-year rule of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his conservative-nationalist AK Party. But, as in other hard races in similarly polarized societies, including Israel, Brazil and, uh, the United States, the results could also surprise everyone by defying the polls and giving another mandate to Erdogan.

Either way, mark May 14 on your calendar. Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections are shaping up to be a critical moment in a country that has become central to geopolitical developments in Europe and the Middle East. Turkey has become a test for the resilience of democracies against the authoritarianism of elected officials. It could even become a rare bright spot for Western investors looking for a positive story as the US and Europe edge closer to recession.

The precarious circumstances of the election mean that the actions and statements of US and European policymakers in the run-up to and immediately after the election could well define their relationship with Turkey for the next decade. In some circumstances, they may need to act quickly, with relatively little information; in others, caution is needed to safeguard long-term interests.

To help them navigate this potential thicket, we offer some guides on how they might react in various circumstances.

Do not try to influence the outcome of the elections. The West has become the bogeyman of Turkey’s elections after years of unopposed anti-Americanism that have permeated public discourse. The government is already accusing the opposition of being an instrument of the West to weaken Turkey, to divide it if it can, and at the very least to propagate same-sex marriage to weaken Turkish family values. With so much at stake, some Western governments might want to meddle in Turkish politics in various subtle ways. It would be a mistake. The United States and most EU member states have deeply problematic profiles in Turkey, a country that is wary of foreigners and dangerously susceptible to conspiracy theories. Any intervention, no matter how subtle or skillful, risks backlash. Don’t even try.

Systematically emphasize before, during and after elections the need for a free and fair process. The imperative not to influence the elections does not prevent from declaring from the highest level of the American and European governments that the allies of Turkey expect a free and fair vote. These proclamations should always remain at the level of principles, refer to Turkey’s own constitution and decades of success with multi-party elections, and avoid weighing in on specific contentious issues being debated in Turkey. In the event of a contested election in the days following May 14, the United States and the European Union should simply and consistently reiterate the need for an orderly process and deplore any violence, but otherwise not intervene.

If the opposition wins, act quickly to recognize it as soon as Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council announces the results. Turkey’s Supreme Election Council will announce the provisional results at midnight on May 14 and the final results on May 19. If the opposition wins with a comfortable lead, there is not much risk of a challenge. But if the results are narrow, there is a risk that the Erdogan government will repeat what it tried in the 2019 local elections and take steps to nullify the results or call for a recount. So if the results show a lead for the opposition, the US and EU should move quickly to acknowledge the opposition’s victory and engage in presidential-level diplomacy.

Shut up if there is a second round. In all likelihood, neither candidate will get the 51% needed to be elected president in the first round, which will require a second round two weeks later. Candidates will throw in anything they can find and this period has the potential to be volatile, as was the case in the summer of 2015 when Erdogan lost a majority to form a government. It is particularly important for Europe and the United States to refrain from high-level engagement, to continue to express their support for the democratic process and to avoid any possible provocation in Iraq or Syria which could be used to fuel the rhetoric that the opposition bloc is backed by outside powers to divide Turkey.

Encourage Europeans to rethink Turkey. A government formed from the current opposition will have multiple diplomatic and economic challenges, and both the opposition coalition (the so-called Table of 6 opposition parties that came together for this election) and the Western partners of the Turkey do not seem prepared for a post-Erdogan world. . Restoring Turkey’s severed ties with its Western partners is set to begin in Europe, in the form of reviving the nations’ moribund accession negotiations with the EU. The United States and EU member states should encourage Turkey’s new leaders to travel quickly to Brussels to restart the EU process. Brussels should prepare a substantial package for the new leadership of Ankara, which should include the opening of at least one of the frozen chapters of the accession process, the start of the much-needed modernization of the free trade agreement between the Turkey and the EU and the resumption of talks for visa-free travel for Turkish citizens of the Schengen area. It is the process rather than the result that counts. In return, the new Turkish leaders could reassure their European counterparts that they are ready to honor the 2016 Turkish-European agreement on migration and that they have no intention of forcibly returning refugees. in Turkey to Syria.

Send positive signals on US-Turkish relations. In the event of an opposition victory, the US government should publicly signal its willingness to discuss and resolve some of the outstanding issues it has with Turkey, including the sale and upgrade of F-16s to Turkey, the Turkish-American divergence over the Kurds in Syria, Turkish possession of a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system, and the possibility of US and EU economic support for the Turkish financial system. An opposition victory would lead to a market recovery and attract international investors, but Turkey will eventually face economic headwinds. Washington’s early support would signal to the Turkish public and international investors that the West supports the results and that the new government will have a new ability to solve Turkey’s problems. It would also make it easier to open negotiations with the next Turkish government on the most difficult issues, such as defense sales and Syria.

Continue gradual normalization if the Supreme Electoral Council declares the AKP the winner. Elections are held under a multi-party monitoring system in Turkey and the results generally have legitimacy in the eyes of voters. If the AKP wins in the first or second round of the presidential election, Washington should deploy an incremental normalization plan with the Erdogan government, with whom relations have been turbulent for too long. In the event of a disputed election, with opposition voters believing there was fraud, the US and EU states should slow recognition and wait for the results to be finalized. But eventually they should start engaging with the Erdogan government to resolve some of the thorny issues in bilateral relations. They should think about ways to commit to Sweden’s application for NATO membership and consider accepting Turkey’s offer to buy upgrade kits for its F-16 fleet.

Overall, while we have emphasized the importance of humility and sometimes masterful inactivity, the role of the US and the EU is important in the Turkish elections. If they play their cards right, the West can serve as a prop for Turkish stability and, if the opposition wins, can help ensure an orderly transfer of power. But for that, it will be necessary to recognize the limits and the pitfalls of Western power and to know when to speak and when to be silent.