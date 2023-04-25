China warns against China threat narrative





Xi JinpingOn Monday, China’s spokesperson urged countries not to “publicize the so-called Chinese threat narrative” amid Taiwan fears of invasion in what could be a mockery of the United States and its allies. What happened: After Australia, in a major defense review, criticized Beijing’s activities in the South China SeaChina retaliated by saying, “We pose no challenge to any country.” “We hope that some countries will not use China as an excuse to strengthen their military and refrain from exaggerating the Chinese threat narrative,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. Mao Ningsaid. See also: Taiwan reportedly urged US to tone down flea rhetoric amid China invasion fears The Australian Government’s Defense Strategy Review, released on Monday, described the intense rivalry between China and the United States as the defining feature of our region and our current times. Although Australia has not explicitly declared China a direct military threat, it has pointed out that Beijing’s assertion of sovereignty over the disputed South China Sea challenges the global rules-based system in the world. ‘Indo-Pacific, which negatively affects Australia’s national interests. Meanwhile, the Australian Prime MinisterAnthony Albanianresponded cautiously to media questions on Monday about the possibility of conflict over Taiwan, where Beijing claims sovereignty. The Prime Minister said there was no change in Australia’s position to oppose any unilateral change to the status quo. “We call for a peaceful resolution through dialogue,” he added. Why is this important:The United States and its allies have repeatedly warned of the growing threat from Beijing. Chinese authorities have also stepped up military and political pressure in an attempt to get Taipei to accept Beijing’s sovereignty, including staging war games near the island and warplanes in the Taiwan Air Defense Zone. Read more :Taiwan would have bought 400 land missiles to ward off a possible Chinese attack

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/news/23/04/31980753/xi-jinpings-mouthpiece-tells-countries-not-to-hype-up-china-threat-narrative-is-it-a-jibe-at-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos