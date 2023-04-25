‘Oh shit we don’t have a plan’: Explosive book reveals Boris Johnson’s reaction to Brexit





A shocked Boris Johnson admitted they had no plan the night Britain voted to leave the European Union, according to a bombshell new book. The Vote Leave campaigner said he didn’t think it would happen as Britons backed Brexit 52% to 48%, according to Johnson at age 10. An excerpt from the book by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell, dragged in The temperaturereveals Johnson’s thoughts on referendum night in 2016. They said he had spent the night watching television at his home in Islington and it was not until dawn that he realized Leave would actually win. A pang of guilt hit him when he saw images of Samantha Cameron on television, looking completely distraught. What is happening ? he kept saying, before it hit him: Oh shit, we don’t have a plan. We didn’t think of that. I didn’t think that would happen. Holy shit, what are we gonna do? The book claims that Johnson, still mumbling, left to write the speech he knew he would soon have to deliver. Fast forward almost seven years and MPs are still debating the consequences of leaving the European Union amid growing concern over the decision. Former Prime Minister David Cameron speaks outside 10 Downing Street before heading to Buckingham Palace to hand in his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II. JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images A three-hour debate took place in Westminster Hall on Monday, sparked by 183,000 people signing a petition calling for a public inquiry into the impact of Brexit. Brexit has been cited repeatedly as Britain’s economy is expected to perform the worst of any G20 economy except Russia this year and next, according to IMF analysis. Ministers previously rejected a call for a formal inquiry into the effects of leaving the EU. :: Johnson at 10: The Inside Story by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell, to be published by Atlantic Books May 4 at 25. To order a copy for 22.50, go to shop.the-tls.co.uk or call 020 3176 2935.

