Donald Trump goes to trial, accused of rape





NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) – Donald Trump will stand trial on Tuesday, where writer E. Jean Carroll accuses the former U.S. president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. 1990.

Jury selection is set to begin in Manhattan federal court, where the former Elle magazine advice columnist is also accusing Trump of defamation.

Trump, 76, denied raping Carroll, 79. He called it a “hoax” and a “complete scam” in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform. He said she made up the meet to promote her memoir and said she was “not my type!”

Trump is not required to attend the trial. His lawyers said he may not appear, citing the likelihood of security issues and traffic delays. Carroll’s attorneys said they don’t plan to call Trump as a witness.

If Trump testified, he would likely face aggressive cross-examination. Trump has repeatedly attacked Carroll and in personal terms since she first publicly accused him of rape in 2019. He claimed she was mentally ill.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case, is keeping jurors anonymous from the public, including attorneys, to protect them from potential harassment from Trump supporters.

The trial could last one to two weeks.

Trump, the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election, faces a slew of lawsuits and investigations.

These include criminal charges by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for silent money payments to a porn star.

Trump pleaded not guilty to those charges on April 4 at a New York state courthouse, a three-minute walk from Tuesday’s trial.

The former president also faces civil fraud charges from New York Attorney General Letitia James at his namesake company.

Trump also faces criminal investigations into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential race and classified government documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence, as well as investigations into his role in the 6 January 2021 against the US Capitol.

In all of these cases, Trump has denied wrongdoing.

OTHER ACCUSERS MAY TESTIFY

Carroll said his meeting with Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman store took place in late 1995 or early 1996.

She said Trump recognized her, calling her “that adviser” and asked for help buying a present for another woman.

Carroll said Trump “maneuvered” her into a dressing room where he closed the door, forced her against a wall, pulled down her pantyhose and penetrated her. She said she broke free after two to three minutes.

Trump’s lawyers may attempt to undermine Carroll’s credibility by noting that she did not call the police and remained publicly silent for more than two decades.

They may also challenge his inability to remember the date or even the month of the alleged attack.

Carroll said the #MeToo movement inspired her to come forward.

Two women she says she confided in after the attack, author Lisa Birnbach and former news anchor Carol Martin, are expected to give evidence.

Carroll’s witness list also includes two other women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, which Trump denies.

Carroll’s lawyers could use their testimony to establish a pattern of Trump’s alleged mistreatment of women.

They are also expected to play for jurors an “Access Hollywood” tape from 2005 where Trump made graphic and vulgar comments about women.

Carroll is also suing Trump for defamation after he first dismissed his rape claim in June 2019, when he was still president. This case remains pending before Kaplan.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Howard Goller

