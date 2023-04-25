Connect with us

Prime Minister Modi wears Kerala attire, holds roadshows and inaugurations in South Indian state

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kerala on Monday as part of a two-day official visit in what many see as a move to bring voters into the fold of the ruling national BJP party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has long been making concerted efforts to widen its supporters in the southern Indian state, including now for the 2024 lower house elections.

For years, the two main coalition parties – the currently ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have administered Kerala.

But the recent formation of a new Christian party, the Kerala Congress, and new warmth between the Catholic Church and the Sangh Parivar have revived the BJP’s electoral hopes in the state, local media reported.

Modis’ two-day visit was filled with inaugurations, tours and meetings, including with senior church leaders, whom the prime minister hopes to woo as part of an outreach campaign for young people and minority communities in the state.

On Monday, dressed in traditional Kerala attire, Modi walked 20 minutes on a stretch of road in Kochi, waving to onlookers as he was covered in flowers, to the sound of the chenda melam, a percussion instrument used for all forms of Kerala art and an integral part of the festivals.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala. (Twitter)

The walk ended without incident. Kerala Police on Sunday arrested a Kochi native who wrote a letter threatening suicide bombing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Express reported. Security was also tightened following media reports of security devices leaking during Modis’ visit.

At the end of the show, he addressed a gathering of thousands of young people where he praised the younger generation for their drive and called on them to lead India’s development journey.

On stage in Kochi were personalities from various walks of life, including film actor and politician Suresh Gopi, actors Aparna Balamurali, Unni Mukundan, Navya Nair, singers Vijay Yesudas and S. Harisankar, among others.

During his speech, Modi highlighted his policies as a government with a focus on job creation, while reviewing the policies of the current state government, as well as those of the Congress-led United Front which are in opposition.

He is said to have met with the leaders of various churches, including the head of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, the head of the Syrian Orthodox Church Baselios Marthoma Mathews III and Metropolitan Administrator of the Jacobite Church Joseph Mor Gregorios, according to media reports.

On Tuesday, he arrived in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, where he was once again greeted with great fanfare.

He launched Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram, a locally produced electric semi-fast train. The train will run between 11 districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

At the event, Modi met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who reportedly thanked him for the award. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and opposition BJP Congress MP Shashi Tharoor were also present.

Modi also inaugurated the Kochi Water Metro, the first ferry service of its kind that operates in tandem with the city’s metro stations. The battery-powered hybrid boat will connect 10 islands around Kochi.

Moreover, Modi will also lay the foundation stones for the country’s first digital science park in Thiruvananthapuram, which is being developed for $183 million, and a few other railway projects.

He is expected to leave Kerala on Tuesday evening to travel to Silvassa via Surat, after which he will return to the Indian capital of New Delhi, concluding a 36-hour journey through eight cities.

